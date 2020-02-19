Kylie Jenner has put some HUGE earrings to Stormi (and is still the coolest girl in the world)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last and extravagant gift of Kylie Jenner to her daughter Stormi have been gold earrings that, being sincere, have the sea of ​​good.

Spain has renamed the little girl from the Kardashian clan as La Chubascos and you will die laughing with memes.

We will make a list of all the things you have or have done Stormi Webster With only two years compared to you, if you don't reach thirty, you'll already be fearing her. To begin with, she is a legitimate heiress of the Kardashian Jenner family and next member of the 2.0 clan., In the company of her cousins ​​North and Chicago West, Penelope Disick or True Thompson. His mother is Kylie Jenner, one of the richest women in the world thanks to its ‘beauty’ empire, so it will have free makeup products for life. As it already has a diamond ring, Christmas gift. In addition, every time he turns years – and only has two springs – his parents prepare a party to which people like Rosalia or Cardi B go. Do we forget something? Oh yeah! Twitter has renamed it La Chubascos!

But the thing does not end here because, because of the businesswoman's last gift to the little girl, we have no doubt that we will never be as cool as Stormi. Specifically, they have been one huge hoop earrings That they have left of death. Look look.

The earrings that show that Stormi will always be cooler than us

Wow! Given these images, we only have to make two comments. First of all, we do not know if earrings with that size are the safest thing you can put on a two-year-old girl. And then, that we would have preferred that the letters put Chubascos instead of Stormi. But that's life, she is the coolest Kardashian in the clan … and you just don't.