Knuckles: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The forthcoming Knuckles television series is the next installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Knuckles, voiced by the legendary Idris Elba, finally makes his cinematic debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 after being teased at the close of the first film.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the red echidna monster first opposed Sonic, but by the conclusion, he was on his side. This laid the foundation for Knuckles’ tale to continue inside the Sonic series, even on television, with the Knuckles program predating Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Although Tails, Shadow, and Amy Rose are all beloved side characters in the Sonic franchise, Knuckles has undoubtedly been the series’ greatest star, second only to Sonic himself.

Although the echidna didn’t make his Sonic debut until 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sequel Sonic & Knuckles soon elevated him to the co-protagonist level, but it took some time for him to do so. After that, dozens of games included Knuckles. Knuckles’ rapid ascent to stardom in Sonic’s film adventures is not unexpected, and fans are hoping he’ll have his program soon.

Knuckles Release Date

Elba was revealed as part of the cast at ViacomCBS’s Investor event in February 2022. April 2023 saw the start of production in London, England, with more casting and the creative team being confirmed later. Paramount+ is set to launch Knuckles at the beginning of 2024.

Knuckles Cast

To no one’s surprise, Idris Elba will be spearheading the cast of the Knuckles TV series. In his forthcoming solo performance, the actor will be accompanied by Tika Sumpter, who co-starred with him in his family movie role as the red Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Knuckles will also include several fresh faces, like Ellie Taylor (from Ted Lasso) and Rory McCann (from Game of Thrones), among others.

The cast roster for the TV series Knuckles is as follows:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Cary Elwes as “Pistol” Pete Whipple

Edi Patterson

Julian Barratt

Scott Mescudi

Ellie Taylor

Rory McCann

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

There are a few names that aren’t on this amazing cast list, however. So far, Ben Schwartz’s involvement in the Knuckles TV series as Sonic has remained a mystery.

Knuckles Plot

Fans of the Knuckles series may look forward to an in-depth examination of the special relationship between Knuckles and Wade Whipple. Knuckles is a red anthropomorphic echidna with remarkable athletic ability; he is stubborn and impetuous. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we find that he has a tough time making the jump to Earth.

This “fish out of water” story allows viewers to see the echidna’s struggles with adjusting to its new environment up close and personal.

A raging Echidna takes it upon himself to institute rigorous training that would transform Tom’s close buddy and deputy, Wade Whipple, into an Echidna warrior throughout the series.

Viewers will see the life-altering transformation that occurs as a result of intense training sessions that push participants to their mental and physical limitations. In the thrilling series, Wade will develop superhuman abilities that will make him unbeatable.

Knuckles Trailer

Although we anticipate seeing teasers for the Knuckles TV series in late 2023, we regret to inform SEGA fans that there is yet no trailer available. The first round of promotional clips might be released this year, given that work on the comedy series is already beginning.

Knuckles Filming Status

By April 2023, filming had commenced in London, England, for the series. Pinewood Studios, Slough’s Black Park, and an Aylesbury industrial estate site remain shrouded in mystery as to where the filming occurred.

Where to watch Knuckles?

Only on Paramount+ will Knuckles make its premiere. Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were both produced by Paramount Pictures, which also owns the streaming service.

Knuckles Episodes

It has been confirmed by IMDb that the Knuckles TV series will consist of a minimum of four episodes. But we anticipate that this list will grow in the coming months and that the total will increase by at least two episodes.

Conclusion

Fans may be certain that Knuckles will provide an exciting experience. Discovering the flaming Echidna’s identity, Earth history, and connections to Wade Whipple will be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Fans may anticipate a fresh take on the iconic Sonic world thanks to the stellar cast of the series. Paramount+ is scheduled to debut the spin-off series on October 12, 2023.