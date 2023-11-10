Where to Watch the Series Black Snow?

Australian murder drama Black Snow stars Travis Fimmel (of “Vikings”) for six episodes. The startling events take place at a high school when a time capsule is opened that was buried 20 years ago, immediately after the unsolved death of student Isabelle. Isabelle’s murder case is reopened and the community is in upheaval because of the included mysterious note. Information on the BBC Four show Black Snow is provided below.

Where to watch Black Snow?

“Black Snow: Season 1” is currently available for streaming on AMC Plus Apple TV Channel, AMC+ Amazon Channel, AMC+, DIRECTV, Acorn TV, Sundance Now, AcornTV Amazon Channel, Spectrum On Demand, AMC+ Roku Premium Channel, and Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies, or for download on those same services.

Black Snow Cast

Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack

Jemmason Power as Hazel Baker

Talijah Blackman-Corowa as Isabel Baker

Brooke Satchwell as Chloe Walcott

Annabel Wolfe as Young Chloe Walcott

Seini Willett as Glenda Baker

Eden Cassady as Kalana Baker

Gulliver McGrath as Constable Dale Quinn

Jimi Bani as Joe Baker

Fraser Anderson as Young Hector Ford

Kim Gyngell as Sergeant Troy Turner

Rob Carlton as Victor Bianchi

Alexander England as Anton Bianchi

Josh Macqueen as Young Anton Bianchi

Erik Thomson as Steve Walcott

Lisa Blackman as Aunty Rosa

Ava Carmont as Young Tasha Hopkins

Kestie Morassi as Tasha Hopkins

Black Snow Plot

The events of Black Snow take place in the fictional Australian town of Ashford, which was shaken to its foundations in 1994 by the brutal murder of Isabel Baker, a 17-year-old high school student. A time capsule buried only weeks before her murder is discovered and provides unsettling clues about the identity of her murderer, who was never caught.

Detective James Cormack (Vikings’ Travis Fimmel) strives to solve a cold case that has tormented his hometown for decades in this six-part thriller that alternates between 1994 and 2019. “James has a lot of issues—childhood issues that he’s still dealing with, parental figures—and I think that’s the reason he became a cold-case detective,” Travis adds. It’s therapeutic for him to look into the case, but it also brings up a lot of unpleasant memories.

Black Snow Ending

Throughout the story, James gradually comes to terms with the fact that the local police force didn’t make much of an attempt to solve the crime. He can’t stand how dishonest everyone is, even Isabel’s relatives. He follows clues that point to the events leading up to Isabel’s death. There were two missing island youths. Since the boys were in violation of the law, no one noticed when they vanished, and their appointed guardian, Ezekiel, ended up dying.

There was speculation that Ezekiel and Isabel were dating, but in reality, Isabel was only helping Ezekiel in his hunt for the boys. During one of the flashbacks, we meet Anton, Isabel’s young lover in the present day. Despite their obvious romantic feelings for one another, Anton and Isabel broke up at a party not long before Isabel’s death.

Anton’s father now looks down on him and hits him like he’s a teenager, giving the impression that Anton is a problematic young man. When Anton is physically attacked, James notes that it is strange but refuses to reveal the identity of the perpetrator. Kal, Hazel’s daughter, is later revealed to be the product of an extramarital affair between Hazel and Anton. Hazel tells how the two got close after Isabel died, and then it occurred.

She never told anybody who her father was before they split up. That guilt plagued her constantly. But Anton takes Kal away to make sure she may realize the truth since he understands she is her daughter. James and Hazel go with them to the place where they located the two missing lads.

Anton’s dad was the one who had Isabel murdered. During her investigation, she learned that Anton’s father had abducted and murdered the boys out of prejudice and a sense of entitlement and that the affluent citizens of the town were treating workers much like the two boys.

As soon as Isabel recognized what was happening, she had to be stopped. Since then, Anton has been forced to hide the truth from his father at all costs. When James arrests Anton’s dad, the younger man is finally put in a position to make a choice after a lengthy period of indecision. Isabel is given a proper burial so that she may rest in peace at last. The story ends with James receiving a message from Richie, who may have contacted his father from jail.

Black Snow Episodes

There are a total of six episodes in Season 1. Black Snow Season 1 includes the following episodes:

Episode 01: “Unfinished Business”

Episode 02: “Predators”

Episode 03: “Ezekiel”

Episode 04: “The Lost Boys”

Episode 05: “Sugar Sugar”

Episode 06: “Spirits Speak”

Black Snow Trailer

The official Black Snow teaser, which premiered on Sundance Now on January 26, 2023, provides a glimpse into the many dramatic developments of the next season. The video starts with a captivating voiceover that does a great job of establishing the mood and summing up the show’s core themes.

The trailer does a good job of setting up the show’s concept, with the protagonist deciding to investigate the horrific and inexplicable death of a young girl called Isabel. He decides to investigate the matter more than two decades after her death.