Kimmy vs The Reverend: the pleasant interactive closure of the Netflix series

The interactive specials of Netflix they have boundless potential. This is under the eyes of anyone, since it is difficult not to see how successful, at least in theory, such a format is. And we mean something that differs a lot from the much-acclaimed possibility of shaping history to our liking – a slogan that, in the end, only makes sense in marketing. On the other hand, a story has its own distinctive and characterizing charm precisely because it is one, but this is not the same as sanctioning the impossibility of creating a product that manages to touch the same plot points in different ways.

An undertaking that would require a considerable effort of creativity and that the various experiments proposed by the streaming platform – from Bandersnatch to Carmen Sandiego – they can't really reach. In fact, in most cases the choices turn out to be fictitious: you favor an option and then be catapulted back in a few minutes at the decisive moment, in order to select the way correct to advance. Kimmy vs The Reverend, the interactive special that follows the fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and closes the series, in no way deviates from this script. But here at least we are faced with a successful special episode, which brings a breath of fresh air between the Netflix releases of August.

A fascinating transition

The plot is very simple: we are suddenly catapulted into the middle of the preparations for Kimmy's wedding (Ellie Kemper) with Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), a member of the British royal family, albeit quite far from claiming the throne. How did they meet? Like anything else in Kimmy's life, the answer is sweetly insane and you'll only find out with the right choices.

However, our protagonist finds in her wonderful talking backpack – also on a diet to get into the dress – a book that not only does not belong to her, but which could even reveal some new and terrifying truths about his archenemy, Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm). Start then the last close confrontation with the man who literally marked her life by locking her in a bunker.

From a certain point of view, it's not that easy to talk about Kimmy vs The Reverend and the reason is trivial: if you want to consider it as an interactive special, expectations can only be disappointed. Almost every choice is fictitious, we are continually postponed to the moment of the decision and indeed, if the possibilities are only two, the story continues automatically after the impasse and a tiny rewind. So why make an interactive episode when the viewer's impact is confined purely to aesthetic details? There is some gem and found nice, we don't deny it – for example, we strongly recommend that you skip the intro or try all the options before opting for the obvious solution towards the end. Could this really be enough to justify a change of format?

On the other hand, however, the episode itself is really beautiful and engaging. Maybe not the best ever that a series full of cult episodes like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has baked, but exquisitely packaged, with an unexpectedly free rhythm, despite the duration more than doubled, and in certain moments even emotionally intense. Pungent and wisely ironic like its creator, the majestic one Tina Fey.

A colorful and lively series like the amazing cast he has assembled over four seasons – and Frederick's totally over the top character is proof that creativity hasn't run out. Kimmy vs The Reverend is, in a nutshell, an almost perfect and sublime combination of the desire to return to spend some time with these protagonists, to laugh with them, and of the bittersweet need to greet them once and for all. In the end, this time too it was worth it.