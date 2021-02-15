Kimetsu no Yaiba: the second season of the anime will arrive in 2021

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba will continue to be run by Ufotable. It will adapt the events that occurred after the movie Mugen Train.

As reported by Crunchyroll News this Sunday, it has been revealed that the second season of the popular anime Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere in 2021.

The announcement was made during the online broadcast of an event to mark the series’s second anniversary. It was also revealed that the project would be run by the same staff that participated in both the first season of the title and the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train.

This second installment will continue to adapt Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, continuing the story after the film Mugen Train’s events. Along with the announcement, a promotional image was launched for this new story arc, which takes place in the Red Light District of Yoshiwara, Tokyo.

Aniplex Japan also posted a PV for this second season, but it is currently region locked. Here is the video from an unofficial channel (they could delete it at any time).

At the event that announced this second season for Kimetsu no Yaiba, there were more than 1.5 million viewers, while the movie Mugen Train still breaks it at the Japanese box office. The popularity of the franchise is intact, and with this announcement, it is confirmed that the Ufotable studio will continue to exploit the franchise for a longer time.