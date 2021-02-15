Coalise Estudio launches 2×1 promotion

This Sunday, February 14, Coalise Estudio wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with anime fans and launches a promotion in its online store.

Only during this day is a 2×1 promotion available in the online store of the distributor, ending this midnight.

An opportunity to expand your anime collection on Blu-ray or DVD and at the same time share it with your better half. When you include a unit in the purchase, 2 teams will be added automatically.

Currently, Coalise Estudio offers through its online website editions in two of its series’ physical format.

One of them is Atelier: Escha y Logy, which has a digipack edition and a Premium edition, both on DVD and Blu-ray.

The other title on Home Video is the Cells at Work! , available in a collector’s edition, a two-volume edition, and a pack with the series plus the first volume of Akane Shimizu’s manga and published in Spain by Ediciones Babylon.