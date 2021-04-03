Dragon Ball Super: Broly is preparing to appear in the manga?

Broly made his final appearance in Dragon Ball Super in the film dedicated to him. Soon, however, the Legendary Super Saiyan could return to show himself in the paper work due to the strong ties he would have with the new narrative arc. Let’s go into more detail.

Granolah, the antagonist of the new saga, is a bounty hunter originally from the planet Cereal whose inhabitants in the past were exterminated by the Saiyans under the orders of Freeza. The mercenary, discovering that the despot is still alive, swears revenge and to achieve his goal he takes possession of some new dragon balls thanks to which, in the recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super, he accepts a terrible condition in exchange for the power that would have him returned the strongest in the universe.

Within the manga it is pointed out how the enemy, ready to face Goku and Vegeta, has actually become the most powerful of the warriors uniquely than when he expressed the wish and that it is not impossible that thanks to a training some other character can overcome it. The protagonists themselves are currently busy increasing their strength, however it could be impossible for them to do it in a short time. There is a Saiyan, however, whose strength increases exponentially as he fights against his opponents, that is Broly.

A hypothetical clash between Granolah and the legendary warrior would be justified by the rancor of the antagonist and he would be able to bring out the best of two characters with extraordinary powers. What do you think about it? Would you like to see Broly in the Dragon Ball Super manga? Let us know yours in the comments.

Finally, for those interested here are some theories and the release date of Dragon Ball Super 71.