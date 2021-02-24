Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen will qualify for the Oscars

The portal Japan News Network reported that projections in North America of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen They will start for a limited time on February 26. The screenings will take place for a week only in the city of Miami so that the film can qualify for the Academy Awards of this year, where the film is already in the selection and only needed to be released publicly for at least a week.





The report comes from an interview with a spokesperson for the Japanese portal. The spokesperson stated that these screenings were only to qualify for the Academy Awards and that the full theatrical release is still in preparation. Typically, to qualify for the Academy Awards, films must be screened in New York or Los Angeles for at least a week, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic other cities were allowed on the list, such as Miami. Streaming was also an accepted option.

The film opened in Japanese theaters on October 16, achieving the highest grossing at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film also surpassed the acclaimed production of Studio Ghibli, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi (Spirited Away), becoming the highest-grossing film in Japanese cinema history, and recently surpassed it as well to become the highest-grossing Japanese film in global history.

Sinopsis de Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen

Tanjirou Kamado and his friends from the Demon Hunter Corps accompany the Pillar of Fire, Kyoujurou Rengoku, on a mission to investigate a series of disappearances that occur inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, one of the members of the Twelve Demon Moons, is also on board and has set a trap for them.

Source: TBS

© Koyoharu Gotouge / Shueisha / Aniplex / ufotable