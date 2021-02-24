Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen surpasses Spirited Away in global earnings

The movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen reported that it has sold a total of 27.45 million tickets and raised 37,776,680,150 yen (about $ 359.7 million) in Japan. The film also took third place in the weekly grossing rankings in South Korea, with a cumulative gross of 7,308,202,280 South Korean won (about $ 6.58 million) since its release on January 27.





As of February 14, the film had reported a cumulative gross of 626,387,204 new Taiwan dollars (about $ 22.48 million) in Taiwan, as well as 124.43 million baht (about $ 4.14 million) in Thailand as of last 31 of January, 29,100,868 Hong Kong dollars (about 3.75 million dollars) in Hong Kong until December 6, 2.42 million Singapore dollars (about 1.83 million dollars) in Singapore as of December 31, and 16,160,018,000 dong ( about $ 701,800) in Vietnam through February 21.

Thus, the film has achieved an accumulated collection equivalent to 399.18 million dollars only in those territories, exceeding the accumulated collection by the film of Hayao Miyazaki Y Studio Ghibli, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi (Spirited Away), established at 383.78 million dollars (although inflation makes this number vary significantly). Finally, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen has become the highest grossing Japanese film in the entire history of international cinema.

The film opened in Japanese theaters on October 16, achieving the highest grossing at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film also surpassed the acclaimed production of Studio Ghibli, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi (Spirited Away), becoming the highest-grossing film in Japanese history.

Sinopsis de Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen

Tanjirou Kamado and his friends from the Demon Hunter Corps accompany the Pillar of Fire, Kyoujurou Rengoku, on a mission to investigate a series of disappearances that occur inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, one of the members of the Twelve Demon Moons, is also on board and has set a trap for them.

