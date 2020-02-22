Entertainment

'Killing Eve 3' already has a release date on HBO

February 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are ready to return to their roles as Villanelle and Eve in the third season of 'Killing Eve', which already has a release date on HBO.

The Golden Globes nominated series and winner of BAFTA will return to the platform of streaming April 27th. The new season will continue this story of these two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now desperately trying to live their lives without their favorite drug. For Villanelle, the killer without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the former MI6 agent hiding in everyone's view, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems to be fine until a shocking and close death sets them in motion again. The trip back from one to the other will cost both friends, family and loyalties … and maybe a piece of their souls.

In addition to the two protagonists in this new installment we will meet the characters that will play Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots: Courtesans), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One week and one day). Here you have some first images of this new installment to whet your appetite:

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) is the main screenwriter and executive producer of the third season of this story based on the novels 'Codename Villanelle' by Luke Jennings.

