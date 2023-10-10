A Time Called You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The latest Korean drama to hit Netflix is a remake of a classic Taiwanese film with the same name, Someday or One Day A Time Called You, and it consists of twelve episodes that can be seen in one sitting.

Although the remake boasted the customary features of Korean television—an incredibly high grade of production and acting—it was nonetheless met with mistrust because of the high regard in which the Taiwanese original is held.

Nonetheless, A Time Called You, although being too long, succeeds in the end. This article addresses the question of whether or not the second season of the Netflix K-drama series A Time Called You will be ordered.

A Time Called You Season 2 Renewal Status

The suspenseful first season of A Time Called You has fans wondering if the show will return for a second season. Several factors must be considered in order to forecast the show’s future. Netflix, a major streaming service, frequently holds its cards near the chest when it comes to prolonging series.

Things like how many people saw the pilot, how many people viewed the entire series, and how well-received the show was by critics and viewers on sites like Rotten Tomatoes are all carefully considered. Renewals are quite uncommon in the K-drama industry. There are some exceptions to this rule, such as “Squid Game” and “D.P.,” but in general, K-dramas are structured as complete storylines.

Similarly, A Time Called You does not leave much possibility for a sequel because it concludes its story both thematically and narratively. It’s no secret that the inspiration for A Time Called You came from the classic Taiwanese film “Someday or One Day.” It has a devoted following, but it has to live in the shadow of the original. It’s not expected to replace the original source material, and Season 2 of the show may not even be a priority for Netflix.

A Time Called You Season 2 Release Date

There is no confirmed air date for Season 2 of A Time Called You as of this writing. Since the first season of A Time Called You has only recently begun streaming online, it can be tough to predict whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season.

So, Netflix will only pick and announce a second season if they are happy with the first season’s viewership and ratings. However, given the low renewal rate for Korean dramas, it is possible that the show will not return for a second season.

However, given Netflix’s and other Korean dramas’ (like Let’s Eat and Vampire Prosecutor) yearly or biannual release rhythm, a second season probably wouldn’t be broadcast until at least 2024 or 2025.

A Time Called You Story

In 2023, a year after Yeon-jun’s death, Jun-hee is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend in the story A Time Called You. She suddenly finds herself in the body of Min-ju, a young woman of 18, after having traveled back in time to 1998. The emotional intricacy of her trip is amplified when she sees Si-heon, who bears an uncanny likeness to her deceased boyfriend, while she adjusts to her new reality.

A Time Called You Cast

Ahn Hyo-seop as Koo Yeon-jun / Nam Si-heon

Jeon Yeo-been as Han Jun-hee / Kwon Min-ju

Kang Hoon as Jung In-gyu

Park Hyuk-kwon as Bae Chi-won

Jang Hye-jin as Bae Mi-yeong

Lee Min-goo as Kwon Do-hun

Sung Ki-yoon as Kwon Sang-jo

Seo Ye-hwa as Seo Na-eun

Min Jin-woong as Oh Chan-yeong

Park Ki-woong as Choi Myung-il

Do Sang-woo as Park Do-hyeon

Yoon Sang-jeong as Hye-mi

A Time Called You Season 1 Finale

Due to a malfunctioning tape, all of the characters were unable to move forward or back in time. Si-heon and Jun-hee do not know each other at the end of the first season of A Time Called You. On the way back home, Si-heon runs into Jun-hee on the bus. The music that bridged their different eras was playing on the bus audio at that very moment.

Moreover, Jun-hee’s knowledge of the song’s words is demonstrated. After Jun-hee exits the bus, it is revealed that Si-heon immediately pursues her. Jun-hee is baffled by her sudden attraction to him. Si-heon felt unable to let her go because of an inexplicable bond they shared.

After a short distance of walking, they halted and squared up in the middle of the street. They didn’t know one another’s histories, yet they were both overcome with emotion.

A Time Called You Season 2 Plot

Since the show hasn’t been renewed yet, we don’t know anything about it. However, if A Time Called You is renewed for a second season, there are several plotlines we hope to see. Since many viewers have not yet watched the entire program, we will avoid giving away any major details.

The mechanics of time travel, though, are something we’re curious about. Like Si-heon and Jun-hee, Min-ju and In-gyu could end up together. Where do Yeon-jun and Tae-ha fit into this? It would be great to see Rowoon and Ahn Hyo-seop share a screen once more.

A Time Called You Season 1 Rating

The series has been a hit because of its original premise and compelling cast, but viewers have had conflicting reactions to it. People enjoy the show for its perspective on time travel, although they discover the first half to be somewhat dull. The show only has a 7.8 rating on IMDb and a 2.5 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Conclusion

Season one of A Time Called You wraps up its tale nicely, so it’s hard to imagine why the show would need a second season. It’s possible that Netflix will opt to leave the tale as it is rather than extend it. Due to these factors, we have concluded that the second season of A Time Called You is not going to be ordered.