Lottoland continues to grow in popularity in India

Lottoland is a well known online gambling operator that launched back in 2013. Originally Lottoland was predominantly a lotto betting provider, hence the name. In recent years they have also launched an online casino vertical which is top class.

Lottoland originally had an Australian and European focus but with the launch of Lottoland Asia they have also started to grow in popularity within Asia and India specifically.

In January this year a couple in Kerala were lucky enough to scoop up a jackpot win of Rs. 3.3 crore. Not only was this Lottoland Asia biggest single winner but it was also the lucky couple’s wedding anniversary.

Shaji picked up this massive win when he picked up the jackpot in the online slot game Atlantis. In the same interview when asked what would he do with the winnings he said “I was in a shock. It’s a life-changing amount of money for me and my family. For now, I’ve invested the money into a joint account with my wife and I’ll save some for my children’s college fund. We also plan to finish the build of our new house and move in next year.”

A representative from Lottoland has said they are delighted with the news of Shajis win. Shaji completed Lottolands super easy verification process which allowed him the ability to withdraw his winnings quickly. Shaji has told future Lottoland customers that “It’s an opportunity to win. Personally, I will continue, especially with this week’s Powerball jackpot crossing Rs.5000 crore. I certainly don’t want to lose out by not playing!”

We highly recommend you check out all the details available on Lottoland by reading this Lottoland India review before registering. It is always important to make an informed decision before registering with an online gambling operator. Here are some quick points we have put together for you

Licenced and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar and the UK Gambling Commission

Fast & Easy Registration process

Offers lottery and casino betting

Easy account verification and withdrawal process

Mobile compatible.

Massive Jackpots

Remember before registering with Lottoland you should make sure they meet the following requirements

They support your preferred depositing method If you can’t deposit, there is no point registering

You are familiar with the account verification process. Make sure you have all the documents they need to verify your account readily available

They offer all the lotteries you want to play Lottoland do offer all the top lottery jackpots but make sure your favourite lottery jackpots are included.

They offer your favourite slots games They offer over 1000 slot games but do they have your favourite games?

They offer your favourite live casino games? Lottoland Asia does offer localised live casino content for the indian market like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Make sure your favourite live casino games are available to play.

You are familiar with the withdrawal process No one likes to be delayed when trying to withdraw winnings. Always make sure you are familiar with the withdrawal process and that it isn’t too complicated.

Responsible Gambling features Responsible gambling is extremely important and all players should make sure that the operator they play with offers features to support responsible gambling. You can read about these before registering or pop on live chat and ask customer support in detail about what responsible gambling features are available.

TRUST You won’t enjoy playing with an online gambling operator if you don’t trust them. It is important that you feel like you trust an operator before you play with them and you can build on this trust.



