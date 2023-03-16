Kengan Ashura Part 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After three years this same anime is finally given the go-ahead. This anime has more to offer than just different legal ways to fight. Fans are interested in Kengan because it has a unique setting which shapes the world.

Kengan Ashura is an original anime series on Netflix about martial arts. It is based on a manga series by Yubako Sandrovich with the same name. The show is enlivened by Larx Entertainment, and Netflix sends it all over the world.

Gladiatorial fights have been going on in Japan since the Edo period. In the arenas, powerful, wealthy, as well as greedy businessmen hire gladiators to fight for them in a fight where the winner gets everything.

Tokita Ohma bursts onto the scene. He joins the arenas and destroys his opponents to ease. Many fighters in the arenas have been watching Tokita Ohma because of how skilled he is and how easy it is for him to beat his opponents.

Tokita Ohma takes part inside the Kengan Annihilation Tourney. He fights for the Yamashita Trading Co. Tokita Ohma can’t wait to show how strong he is now with a greater number of gladiators to fight.

The kung fu anime show Kengan Ashura has been picked up for a third season. It is based on the manga titled with the same name by Yubako Sandrovich. The animation studio Larks Entertainment did a great job of making the manga characters come to life.

Two episodes of Kengan Ashura were dubbed into English and put on Netflix around the world. Part 1 of the show came out in July 2019 with 12 episodes. The last 12 episodes of the series were put out in October that same year as Part 2.

Read on to learn more about Kengan Ashura’s production status, the plot, the cast, and why season 3 has been delayed for almost two years.

The Netflix anime about martial arts, Kengan Ashura, will be returning with an entirely novel season. We had to wait a long time for the news, and we still have to wait a long time until the release.

Kengan Ashura Part 3 Release Date

With some new key art posted on Netflix’s official Twitter acct for anime, it was confirmed that Kengan Ashura would be back for part 3 sometime in 2023!

Kengan Ashura Part 3 Cast

Here is the full list of actors: Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ouma Tokita, Cho as Kazuo Yamashita, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Karla Kure, Kenjirou Tsuda as Gaolang Wongsawat.

Megan Buchholz does the voice of Kokomi, Bryce Papenbrook does the voice of Cosmo Imai, Erika Harlacher does the voice of Kaede Akiyama, Jake Green does the voice of Jun Sekibayashi, Jonah Scott does the voice of Lihito, Keith Silverstein does the voice of Kazuo Yamashita, Michael Pizzuto does the voice of Hideki Nogi, Todd Haberkorn does the voice of Setsuna Kiryu

Kengan Ashura Part 3 Trailer

No, there isn’t a teaser for Kengan Ashura Part 3 correct now. Here’s one from an earlier movie.

Kengan Ashura Part 3 Plot

The main character of the story is Ouma Tokita, who wants to show that he’s the strongest of all. If you remember, Ouma’s fight was the end of part 2 of a show… Raina was defeated by Ouma, and Ouma moved on to the third round, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Supporters understand that these games are the most effective means of resolving any business issue that exists worldwide. Since there are still two big rounds to go, we can expect more fights made just for us.

We can’t wait to find out if Ouma can come out on top the Kengan tourney and if Netflix will stop the show before the end. They can’t, and we hope they won’t.

The original graphic novel has 27 volumes. We don’t think this anime will cover the whole manga series, and yet we hope it will encompass the main part leading to the last battle.

The genre of the show Kengan Ashura is martial arts, as well as the story will show how Tokita “Ashura” Ohma became one of Japan’s best fighters.

Yamashita Kazuo, a regular guy who works for the Nogi group, will one day see Tokita “Ashura” Ohma beating up his enemies.

In this sequence, salaryman Kazuo Yamashita is put in charge of the scary Ohma Tokita as well as wins an annual competition held by Japan’s aristocratic economic class. If an assassin named Raian is killed by Ohma, the season will end.

Most likely, Ohma will end the battle in the season 3 of Kengan Ashur. The Kengan Ashura series is centered on Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon’s collection of comic books. The last episode of the second season is connected to paragraph 135 of the manga series.

With Chapter 236, the sequence Kengan Ashura was over. Then what comes next is about the competition. This helps us see that the people who make anime will have a lot of ideas for new seasons.