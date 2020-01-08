Entertainment

Keep Your Hands Off screenwriter Eizouken: "Animations will be gender neutral"

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The excellent start of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! has certainly not gone unnoticed and in the last few days, several news sites have moved to snatch some statements from the staff of Science Saru. In this regard, he spoke a little while ago Mari Motohashi, the screenwriter of the first episode of the new series Crunchyroll.

During the interview granted to Gigazine Motohashi said she was very happy with her experience, underlining several times the incredible support given to her by the director Masaaki Yuasa. As for the dialogues and animations, the screenwriter said: "One of the key points was to make sure that the girls' movements were as gender-neutral as possible. I never thought that the story written by Sumito Owara was built around the three girls, probably if they were male the result would not have changed. The protagonists have different characteristic features, but I didn't want to make them the classic schoolgirls, so we tried to limit the poses and expressions of "little girls". We put a lot of passion in the construction of the episode, the animations are very accurate and every little scene has been animated so as to be fluid and credible".

The same author Sumito Owara praised the premiere, stating: "After watching the first episode, I realized that they will not hold back with regards to the animations. I can hardly believe that my story will be broadcast on TV, I can only react like a simple otaku!".

And what do you think of it? Have you started this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for some more information instead, we refer you to the launch trailer of keep Your Hands Off Eizouken !.

