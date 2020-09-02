Keanu Reeves creates a comic from his own meme: the result is impressive

Share it:

These are months of continuous frenzy for the actor Keanu Reeves, engaged in several fronts such as the fourth chapter of The Matrix, the fourth chapter of John Wick, the Cyberpunk 2077 video game coming to Playstation, or even the creation of a comic of his own and the fundraising campaign for the 12-issue comic in arrival.

Meanwhile, let’s start by saying that BOOM! Studios have launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter to allow work on BRZRKR – the comic series starring Reeves himself – to get going and get started. Apparently, surprisingly, the target figure has already been reached in record time and exceeded abundantly. The main goal was to reach $ 50,000 in budget, when instead about 245 thousand have been collected and this as we are writing (in the meantime it may have risen again).

Written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, with drawings by Ron Garney, the comic will consist of 12 issues and will be launched through traditional channels of use in the collector’s edition only. It starts at the cheapest price of $ 50, up to the most exclusive edition with all the contents from $ 2499.

As if that were not enough, apparently Keanu Reeves has a very strong sense of humor and self-irony, so much so that he draw himself inspired by the famous meme “Sad Keanu” in a cartoon that will most likely be included in an issue of BRZRKR.

“When I met with Keanu – said Donny Cates – for what would become BRZRKR, he told me he thought it would be fun if we recreated the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme for the volume. I am very happy to see that that idea has remained“.

On these pages you can find the first pages of the BRZRKR comic.