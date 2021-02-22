Kanojo, Okarishimasu Will Make Important Announcements This Month

Since the end of its broadcast, the multimedia franchise based on the manga by Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend), announced that a special event will be held on February 28. Important announcements are expected during its run, such as details and promotional material for the second season of the anime. Additionally, the author Reiji Miyajima revealed the cover of a manga that will be distributed during the event, titled Kiss to Kanojo.

Reiji Miyajima began publishing the manga through the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in July 2017. The publisher published the eighteenth compiled volume on November 17 in Japan and its most current report indicated that it had exceeded 7 million copies in circulation.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. TMS Entertainment, under the direction of Kazuomi Koga and scripts written by Mitsutaka Hirota, released in July 2020. Production of a second season is confirmed, however, no details have been revealed to date.

Sinopsis de Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Kazuya Kinoshita is a 20-year-old college student who has a wonderful girlfriend: the brilliant Mami Nanami. But suddenly, not anymore. Without warning, Mami breaks up with him, leaving him heartbroken and lonely. Seeking to ease his pain, he hires a rental girlfriend through an online application. His partner is Chizuru Mizuhara, who through her incomparable beauty and cute demeanor, manages to win Kazuya’s affection.

But after reading similar experiences from other clients Chizuru had had, Kazuya is sure that her caring personality and warm smile were just an act of playing with his heart, and he rates her poorly. Aggravated, Chizuru criticizes him for his shameless hypocrisy, revealing his true temperal personality. However, this one-sided exchange is interrupted when Kazuya discovers that his grandmother has collapsed.

They run to the hospital and find Kazuya’s grandmother already in good condition. Puzzled by Chizuru’s presence, Grandma asks who this girl could be. On impulse, Kazuya introduces her as his real girlfriend, forcing Chizuru to play the role. But with Kazuya still anchored to Mami, how long can this difficult client and the reluctant hire girlfriend get on with their performance?

Source: Official Twitter Account

