Bordertown Season 3 Headed For Its Release On Netflix!! Know About Release Dates, Cast, and More!!

“Bordertown” is a Finnish crime dram and Nordic noir television series that is famous all over the world. Fans have been waiting for the next installment of the series after watching the previous season which was so interesting. Now, Directors and series creators recommend fans and viewers to be ready for another exciting part of the series. Yes, Season 3 will be soon moving to the streaming giant Netflix. Here is to know about the release date, cast, and more updates that every fan should know.

When Will “Bordertown” Season 3 Be On Netflix?

Fans and viewers will be happy to know that the upcoming season of the series “Bordertown” is all set to make its release on Netflix. Season 3 of the series will be available to stream on 11 May 2020 internationally. So it is sure that the next installment will meet all your expectations.

The series was a successful hit when it did first launch on 16 October 2016. Due to the exciting and interesting story plot of the series, most viewers love the way series is forwarding. Finally, the wait for the upcoming season is over and there are not many days left to stream “Bordertown” season 3 on Netflix, the streaming giant.

Amazing Star Cast of “Bordertown” Season 3:

All your favorite characters will return to entertain in the upcoming part of the series. But there are some new characters that the series will include to make it more interesting. Season 3 will be more exciting and full of twists that will surely surprise fans as well as viewers. The amazing star cast of the series that season 3 will include is as follows.

Ville Virtanen as Kari Sorjonen(Detective Inspector )

Matleena Kuusniemi as Pauliina Sorjonen

Olivia Ainali as Janina Sorjonen

Kristiina Halttu as Taina Perttula(Detective Superintendent)

Anu Sinisalo as Lena Jaakkola(Detective Constable)

Ilkka Villi as Niko Uusitalo(Detective Constable)

Lenita Susi as Katia Jaakkola

Season 3 will surely bring loads of entertainment and fun which will make it a big success. Both the previous parts, Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. To watch it now, Click Here.

