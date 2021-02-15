Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know.

Today, in this article, we will talk about the all-new ‘Goblin Slayer season 2’ release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far. It is a dark fantasy type series. If we talk about the first season, then there was a total of 12 episodes with unique titles.

This season is based on a unique genre. The series is written by Kumo Kagyu, and Noboru Kannatsuki does the illustrations. The first season was aired in back 2018. So, it is cleared that the second season will return two years after. There is one movie also named Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was released in February 2020.

In the first season, there were so many unwanted scenes. So, the controversy was going on. But in that difficult situation, the creators had decided to make the second season. The upcoming season is officially renewed, but the release date is not yet revealed.

Maybe the release of the second season will delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on the novel. We do not know that the upcoming season will have a fresh start or continue with the previous story because it will release after two years.

There are a total of 13 novel volumes of the Goblin Slayer, which were released in Japan. The novels of Goblin Slayer are still writing by author Kumo Kagyu. The first season has covered the first and second volume of the Goblin Slayer novel. Now, let’s talk about the plot.

Plot:

As we have seen in the first season, there is a magical world. In which everyone has to complete specific tasks to live. Those specific tasks are always dangerous. It is tough to complete it. A young priestess got a very dangerous contract that goes to a very terrible end during all the scenes.

She was with her group on that terrible adventure. In that adventure, they got attacked by the goblins. It results in the death of every one of that group. Only she is survived among all. In that situation, suddenly, one rescuer came and saved her from that killing attack.

He was very talented and experienced. He was known as the Goblin Slayer. In the next season, we expect to see the continued story of the previous one. It is based on the manga. So, we hope that it will be continued.

In the upcoming season, we will see so many truths. And also, there will be a lot of surprises. It seems that there will also be a fight with the goblins to get rid of them. So, the war will be continued.

Maybe, there will be some new characters. We will also see the highly expected characters such as the Goblin King and Dark Elf. In the next season, we hope that there will also be 12 episodes with impressive titles, and the fight will be bigger than the previous one.

First, Goblin Slayer was only in a mask. So, we do not know the actual face. But for now, the face of Goblin Slayer is revealed.

In the next season, we expect that there will be a dangerous war which will include the world. So, the priestess and the Goblin Slayer will have to kill all the goblins to save the world from them.

The second season will also include some breathtaking and heartwarming scenes. We hope that, in the upcoming season, there will be no unwanted scenes like the previous one. But it is cleared that the war scene will be eye-catching and attractive.

The prediction of the story of the second season is so easy. Maybe the Goblin Slayer will also have to defeat the Goblin Lord. We do not know what actually will happen. Now, let’s talk about the cast.

Cast:

Well, we expect that the same cast will be back. Maybe, it will include Yuuichirou Umehara as Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Onna Shinkan, Daichi Hayashi as Bokujoushu, Shizuka Ishigami as Butouka, Yuuichi Nakamura as Dwarf, Nobuo Tobita as Burglar, Nao Toyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, and Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest.

The trailer is not released yet. As we get any update regarding that, we will update it here. You will find the video related to the release date below. Now, let’s talk about the release date of this breathtaking series.

Release Date:

We do not know the exact date, but the Goblin Slayer’s upcoming season will be released in end-2021 or early 2022. It can also be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. As there is no official announcement of season 2’s release date, we can not predict the date or month.

Well, it is confirmed that the second season will arrive. But the detail about the production is not yet released. The announcement of the upcoming season was made at GA FES 2021 on 31st January 2021. If you want to watch the first season, then the English dub is available on some platforms such as Amazon Prime UK, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

The official teaser or announcement video is launched. By watching that, you will have an overview of the next season. People are so excited for the second season. The movie ‘Gobline Slayer: Goblin’s Crown’ is failed. The box office made only near to one million US dollars.

But we expect that this upcoming season make a huge profit and it will also break the record of the previous one. The 12th volume of the Goblin Slayer light novel sold more than 27000 copies in February 2020, and the 11th volume sold around 31000 copies. So, it is a good number of sales actually.

If we talk about the current situation, there are still nine novels that have pending adaptation. It is because the creators of the second season have enough material to use.

When the official date is announced, we will update it here. To get the latest updates, bookmark this website and stay tuned for the next update.