Jujutsu Kaisen: Cosplay girl recreates Sukuna’s feminine look

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen in the anime introduced fans to a number of different characters that make up the students and staff of Jujutsu Tech. One of the most malevolent antagonists of the series created by the mangaka Gege Akutami it is Sukuna and now a cosplay artist imagined the villain in his female version.

Although Sukuna, for the most part, has remained relatively tame during most of the adventures that Yuji Itadori encountered during the first season of the anime, it is clear that the infighting between the sorcerer and the king of curses will continue.

Instagram cosplayer Danielle Vedovelli shared this new take on the “King of Curses,” who proved to be a threat to both the heroes and villains of Jujutsu Kaisen and remains one of the strongest beings in the series to this day. today:

Photo: Danielle Vedovelli on Instagram “Sukuna, the Queen of Curses”

The first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime ended with Sukuna managing to digest another one of his missing fingers, granting him more power and thus making Yuji Itadori much better than a Jujutsu wizard.

The final arc of the first season followed Yuji and his friends, Megumi and Nobara, fighting a sister team of curses who were also competing for one of Sukuna’s fingers. In the end the Jujutsu Tech students succeeded and ended the season animated by MAP with the promise to return.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen have season 2?

Although a second season, the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise will return to the world of anime with its first feature film that immerses itself in the world before the start of the anime; this one is titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (prequel). The Truth Newss will share all updates with you in the future.

