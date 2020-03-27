Josh Wallwork dies from the series "Law and Order" by Coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives; The entertainment world receives another strong news. Josh Wallwork died at the age of 45, actor in the acclaimed series "Law and Order" due to health problems as a result of COVID-19.

Josh Wallwork's death was confirmed by Andul Qadir, a close friend of the late "Law and Order" actor's family. He commented on his Facebook account: "With the permission of the Wallwork family and heartbreak, I announce the death of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid-19. Today he made the peaceful transition at the age of 45. You are loved by many. As we always say, until next time. "

For his part, Warren Leight, producer of the series, sent his condolences to the family; He also published the following message on Twitter:

Very bad news today, one of our actors and a handsome man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from Covid-19 complications.

"The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends, we are heartbroken."

Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/T2yVxtKd3e – Warren (Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV)

March 26, 2020





The death toll from Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has left more than 546 thousand people infected in 188 countries around the world; more than 24 thousand people have lost their lives. The number of recovered people rises above 123 thousand.

The United States is already the country with the most people infected with COVID-19, exceeding 82 thousand cases, above the 81 thousand 700 in China.

Italy and Spain have overcome the deaths of China this month of March and they already accumulate between both countries, more than 12 thousand deceased people.

You may also like:

Boy takes care of the body of his mother killed by Covid-19 for 12 hours

The United States seeks to send 500 thousand soldiers to the border with Mexico by Covid-19

13 deaths of COVID-19 in Argentina