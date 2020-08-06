Joseph Morgan, who is the protagonist of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries?

Share it:

Joseph Morgan It is a name that fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals will surely know very well: the actor is in fact famous mainly for the role of Klaus Michaelson in the two famous shows The CW, but his career should obviously not be limited only to this.

So who is Joseph Morgan outside the vampire world in which we met him? British, born in 1981, ours boasts beyond The Vampire Diaries and The Originals various participations in film and television productions, including major ones.

His debut on the big screen, for example, arrives in a film like Master & Commander by Peter Weir in 2003: Morgan was just 22 years old. A dozen extras followed the film with Russel Crowe, including those in Oliver Stone's Alexander (2004) and Harmony Korine's Mister Lonley (2007). In the dining room we last saw him in 2017 in Carousel, of which he is also been a director.

On the television front, the aforementioned The Vampire Diaries and The Originals remain his most famous engagements, but in recent months we have seen Joseph Morgan also in Brave New World, the NBC series inspired by the novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley, as well as in Animal Kingdom. About the cast of The Vampire Diaries, meanwhile: let's see what happened to Paul Wesley after the end of the show.