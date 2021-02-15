Goblin Slayer: Manga will introduce in Mexico.

The publisher Panini Manga Mexico announced that it would publish the Goblin Slayer light novels by Kousuke Kurose this year every month through its official Twitter account. The volumes will be published in 13 × 18 cm dimensions at an individual price of 129.00 Mexican pesos.

Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki have published the original light novels through SB Creative publishing house GA Bunko since February 2016. The publisher published the thirteenth volume in October 2020 and will post the fourteenth on March 12 in Japan.

On the other hand, the manga adaptation by Kousuke Kurose has been published through the Monthly Big Gangan magazine of Square Enix publishing house since May 2016.

The franchise inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by White Fox Studios, directed by Takaharu Ozaki, and scripts written by Hideyuki Kurata, released in October 2017. An animated film titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown opened in February. 2020, followed by a second season currently in production.

Goblin Slayer Synopsis:

A young priestess joins her first adventurer team, but what seemed like a new episode in her life turns into a tragedy. His companions are slaughtered by the goblins they underestimated, and as he looks in despair at the cruel fate that awaits him, an unexpected hero comes to his rescue.

A man who is obsessed with the extermination of goblins, the Goblin Slayer. After rescuing her, they begin their journeys together, and this man’s exploits leave no doubt of his incredible ability. However, in a world that does not forgive mistakes, there is no way of knowing what will come next. Stay tuned for the next update.