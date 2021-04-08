The World Ends With You changes its opening after arrest of ALI drummer

The official Twitter account of The World Ends With You has announced that it will change the opening theme of its new anime, after drummer’s arrest who worked on the song. The show will still premiere on April 9, 2021, however “Teenage City Riot” will no longer be used in the opening sequence.

Teenage City Riot was written and performed by BUT (Alien Liberty International) together with the rapper R-Shitei (R- 指定). A Tokyo-based jazz-fusion band, all members of ALI are multinational Japanese artists from Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

Since then, the video of the rap version of the opening theme of The World Ends With You, uploaded by Square Enix, has been set as private on YouTube. IGN still has the teaser that shares a snippet of the song and The Truth News He shares it with you below:

ALI in the anime world

The band ALI was a hit in 2019, after the first season of Beastars will use his single “Wild Side” as the opening. Later, his song “Lost in Paradise” with the rapper AKLO became the final theme of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and to this day it is one of the most popular endings among fans.

There is currently no further information on the Kahadio arrest, the band’s drummer, which took place on April 8, 2021. The news of the arrest broke through the official LPA website, as well as through the band’s record company Sony Music Labels Inc.

The ALI gang stated that they would “continue to monitor the ongoing investigation and handle the situation accordingly.” On the other hand, The World Ends With You: The Animation will air in Japan on April 9, 2021, and Funimation will handle the launch of the anime.

