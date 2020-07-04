Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: reactions from fans disappointed by the absence of new ads

Share it:

About a year has passed since the end of the last transposition of anime de Jojo's Bizarre Adventures , with the fifth season, Vento Aureo, who showed us the adventures of Giovanna Day against the mafia organization La Passione, and its boss, Devil.

Adding to this somewhat prolonged period of time the absence of new anime projects regarding the continuation of the series created by Hirohiko Araki during the Anime Expo 2020, which this year has been renamed Lite, has greatly disappointed the fans who have not hesitated to share their reactions on social networks.

The main object of their concerns was, of course, the sixth season, Stone Ocean. If on one hand irony can be seen, especially in fans who shared short clips and videos, on the other hand the lack of any type of production linked to the series is profoundly negative, especially considering the importance of the event.

In one of the last articles we talked about the possible anime projects concerning the Jojo universe that they could somehow render the wait for the adventures of Jolyne Kujo less heavy, but once again the productions, at least apparently, seem to have stopped.

Recall that a fan imagined the meeting between Jolyne and Jotaro in a beautiful drawing, and that Jolyne herself met Spider-Man in a nice crossover.