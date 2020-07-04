Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: reactions from fans disappointed by the absence of new ads

About a year has passed since the end of the last transposition of anime de Jojo's Bizarre Adventures , with the fifth season, Vento Aureo, who showed us the adventures of Giovanna Day against the mafia organization La Passione, and its boss, Devil.
Adding to this somewhat prolonged period of time the absence of new anime projects regarding the continuation of the series created by Hirohiko Araki during the Anime Expo 2020, which this year has been renamed Lite, has greatly disappointed the fans who have not hesitated to share their reactions on social networks.
The main object of their concerns was, of course, the sixth season, Stone Ocean. If on one hand irony can be seen, especially in fans who shared short clips and videos, on the other hand the lack of any type of production linked to the series is profoundly negative, especially considering the importance of the event.
In one of the last articles we talked about the possible anime projects concerning the Jojo universe that they could somehow render the wait for the adventures of Jolyne Kujo less heavy, but once again the productions, at least apparently, seem to have stopped.
Recall that a fan imagined the meeting between Jolyne and Jotaro in a beautiful drawing, and that Jolyne herself met Spider-Man in a nice crossover.
– JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ruined my life (@JJBAruinedme) July 4, 2020
I can't believe Stone Ocean still hasn't been announced … pic.twitter.com/p4CXCSpEmX
– JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ruined my life (@JJBAruinedme) July 4, 2020
after the events of tonight i have decided to cut my ties with jojo’s bizarre adventure. i will now be moving to the haikyuu fandom. thank you ❤️
– jess !! (@Cowboybimbo) July 4, 2020
i want to wake up tomorrow and see "david production confirms anime adaptation of jojo’s bizarre adventure: stone ocean" on my explore page
– dante (@ 4zoic) July 4, 2020
PLEASE WE NEED STONE OCEAN pic.twitter.com/7PNiqQw6i3
– ᴏɴɪᴏɴ ʜᴇᴀᴅ ★ (@ohryadesu) July 4, 2020
Me, KNOWING they weren't gonna announce Stone Ocean but still hoping they would– pic.twitter.com/huTgMmt2Yb
– 🦠 Hannah-Marie 🦠 (@cookiestraw) July 4, 2020
Day 341
Stone Ocean is not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Cn1bl6Ycte
– Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? (@ Pt6Confirmation) July 3, 2020
We were ready for golden wind and now it's over PLAESE just animate Stone Ocean (and Purple Haze Fredback) alredy
You have to let it go David Productions, we are tired. pic.twitter.com/ZnKUU03o70
– Suyotome (@Suyotome) July 4, 2020
