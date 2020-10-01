JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the news on the event scheduled for April

I’m a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are in turmoil and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the sixth season of the animated, Stone Ocean. According to some leaks, an upcoming event will officially present the new anime taken from the work of Hirohiko Araki.

With the opening of a new web domain for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the franchise has made a lot of talk in the last few years. According to what emerged from the page, a great event dedicated to Araki’s work is scheduled for spring 2021 and although it hasn’t officially been presented yet, fans are already hoping to see the new animated adventure.

Titled “Joestar The Inherited Soul”, the event will see the participation of the main voice actors of every season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, from the first historical series to Vento Aureo. This information was shared online by the user of Redditi CyDiamondo, who thoroughly analyzed the topics covered in the event to be held on April 4, 2021.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will follow the events of Jolyne Kujo, daughter of Jotaro, on her journey to conquer the United States of America. But framed for a crime she did not commit, the girl will have to face numerous battles locked inside a maximum security prison. The impatience for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is skyrocketing.