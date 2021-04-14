characteristics, price and technical sheet

The river sounded a long time ago, and the rumors about the arrival of the new Microsoft laptops were increasing week after week. These teams are already with us, and today the firm has officially announced the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

The new computers are offered with two different diagonals (13.5 and 15 inches) and especially with two different types of processors: either the 11th generation Intel Core, or some curious Ryzen 4000 specially designed with AMD for these models.

Surface Laptop 4 data sheet

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13,5″) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (15″) Screen 13,5″ PixelSense 3:2 (2.256 x 1.504) Touch and pen support 15″ PixelSense 3:2 (2.496 x 1.664) Touch and pen support Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7 Intel Core i5-1145G7 Intel Core i7-1185G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Intel Core i7-1185G7 AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR4X at 3,733MHz Hasta 32 GB LPDDR4X a 3.733 MHz (Intel) Hasta 32 GB DDR4 a 2400 MHz (AMD) Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics Storage Patient 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe Patient 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.0 Ports 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, auriculares 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, auriculares Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14,51 mm 339,5 x 244 x 14,69 mm Weight 1.26 kg (fabric), 1.29 kg (metal) 1,54 kg Drums Up to 19 hours on the Ryzen 5 Up to 17 hours on the Core i5 Up to 17.5 hours on the Ryzen 5 Up to 16.5 hours on the Core i5 Others 720p webcam with Windows Hello support Long Range Dual Microphone 720p webcam with Windows Hello support Long Range Dual Microphone Price From 1,129 euros. From $ 1,099

AMD option a bit bittersweet

Although we do have to choose both types of processors, it seems that Microsoft they don’t convince him AMD chips that are conventionally available.

On the Surface Laptop 3 it already happened to you that your models with AMD chips didn’t make much sense: they were almost “obsolete” by the Ryzen 4000 that appeared shortly after.

With these new Surface Laptop 4 the play is strange, especially considering that the AMD 5000 just hit the market and begin to appear in some very attractive laptops. Microsoft does not integrate these models, but variants of the Ryzen 4000 that have taken over the laptop market in recent months but are now less attractive.

The Surface Laptop 4s are therefore still based on Renoir architecture chips even though the new Cezanne architecture chips were available, and here we may have the reason in the pandemic: The chip shortage may have caused the delay in the launch of the Surface Laptop 4, which if they had been launched before Christmas they would have been more in line with what the market offered at that time.

Even so, these mics are much superior to those of the AMD Ryzen 3000 family of the previous generation, but they are also available on both 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4s: last year it was only possible to find them in the 15-inch one.

The design doesn’t change, neither do the ports: no Thunderbolt 4

Microsoft had here the opportunity to make changes that had already been demanded in the latest models, and among them stood out the one to leave behind once and for all the Surface Connect charging port, which seem to make no sense anymore when USB-C ports offer leeway more than enough for it.

However on the Surface Laptop 4 that “old” port of loading is maintained, but also Microsoft still does not bet on the Thunderbolt 4 interface. Although we have USB-C ports in these computers, not even in the models with 11th generation Intel Core microphones do we access that possibility.

The design is maintained with respect to the previous versions, and with it interesting options such as the ability to change internal SSD drive thanks to a small hatch at the bottom of the laptop.

The Alcantara fabric that surrounds the keyboard and touchpad is present in the 13.5-inch models, but not in the 15 in which the metallic finish dominates the entire chassis.

Surface Laptop 4 price and availability

The new Surface Laptop 4 will be available next April 27 in Spain.

The starting price will be 1,129 euros in the version with AMD chips.

More information | Microsoft