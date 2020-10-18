JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Dio Brando returns in this stunning female cosplay

One of the most iconic antagonists of the anime universe is without a doubt Dio Brando. Main villain of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, is permanently put out of business in the third series of Hirohiko Araki’s work. But his legacy lives on in the hearts of fans.

At the end of the first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dio Brando seemed to have been definitively killed by Jonathan Joestar, but in his last moments he managed to attach his head to the protagonist’s body. Returning as the main antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, God nearly kills two Joestars, only to be eliminated forever da Jotaro Kujo.

The most fascinating of the antagonists, however, is still alive thanks to the Instagram user Versachi.Ko. The cosplayer has in fact shared a very personal one female interpretation of Dio Brando. In the published shots, the vampire lord has returned to show off his typical poses with which he achieved popularity. What do you think of this cosplay? JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the protagonists of the crossover with Among Us, a popular video game that recently conquered Twitch. Henry Cavill would be the perfect Jonathan Joestar in the live action adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.