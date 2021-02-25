Jojo: The sleek Speedwagon hangs life in a fantastic female cosplay

Before the introduction of the Stand concept, the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure was very different, the main opponents were represented by vampires, who became vampires due to the power of the Stone mask, and the fights in HIrohiko Araki’s work were based on the technique of Concentric Waves.

This technique allowed, through the control of breathing, the production of an energy very similar to that of the sun’s rays, and therefore capable of hurting vampires like Dio Brando and Cars. The first two generations of the Joestar family, represented by Jonathan in Phantom Blood and by Joseph in Battle Tendency, were profoundly different from the following ones, not only in terms of the fighting factor, but also in the presence of iconic characters, such as Robert E. O. Speedwagon.

Despite not being a fighter, his foundation has played an important role in the series, also introducing a very particular aesthetic, an element that will then become more and more present and will represent a symbol of the history of the Jojo. Speedwagon initially appears as the leader of a small group of thieves, later becoming one of the main characters to follow Jonathan on his journey of revenge, and will mentor Joseph.

To pay homage to this character, the passionate @a_wild_raggy wanted to dedicate the magnificent cosplay to him that you can see in the images shown at the bottom of the news. Note the care in recreating the design elaborated by Araki, complete with the iconic cylinder and the deep scar on the left side of the face.

