‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Netflix launches the spectacular trailer of the series that wants to mix ‘The Avengers’, ‘The Godfather 2’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Netflix released a few weeks ago the first preview of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, the long-awaited superhero series that adapts a comic from Mark Millar, but in it you could hardly see anything to get an idea of ​​what awaited us ahead. That has changed thanks to the launch of its spectacular trailer.

Passing the baton

Based on the comic written by Millar and illustrated by Frank Quitely, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ tells how the world’s first superheroes decide to pass the baton on to their children after almost a century in practice. The problem is that their successors are not going to live up to the reputation of their predecessors, but neither of the standards set by their parents.

The truth is that the synopsis of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is already very striking, but the thing is triggered more if we consider that Millar himself has defined the series as a mix between ‘The Avengers’,’ The Godfather 2 ‘and’ 2001: A Space Odyssey ‘. Of course, the person in charge of developing the series has been Steven S. DeKnight (‘Daredevil’), with Sang Kyu Kim doing the times as showrunner.

Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter lead the cast of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, the first fruit of the multi-million dollar acquisition of Millarworld by Netflix almost four years ago.

The next May 7th It is the date chosen by Netflix for the premiere of the first season of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’.