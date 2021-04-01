Second trailer revealed for Vivy-Fluorite Eye’s Song anime

For a couple of weeks few things were pending to know for the new production of Wit Studio, titled Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-, however, from the AnimeJapan 2021 They have decided that there is still more to reveal, and they have presented us with a new promotional video in which we can meet more members of the cast.

But first of all, a bit of context, the anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- from Wit Studio It will be released on April 3 and will reach the platform of FunimationIn short, the plot focuses on the theme park “Nearland“, A place of dreams and hopes where science coexists, the first humanoid artificial intelligence called Vivy, she dedicates herself every day to singing and making visitors happy with her performances, until she has an encounter with Matsumoto, another AI that claims to come 100 years into the future with the instruction to change history along with Vivy and thus avoid a war between humans and artificial Intelligences.

In this way we met the main cast:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Vivy, the first human-type automated AI, Her mission is to make everyone happy with songs.

Jun Fukuyama as Matsumoto, an AI who travels 100 years into the future to see Vivy. Its mission is “to prevent war between AI and humans.”

And through this new promotional video we know that they will be integrated:

Yōko Hikasa as Estella (Rikka as vocalist), an artificial intelligence team at the Sunrise outer space hotel.

Satomi Akesaka as Grace (Hikari Codama as vocalist), an AI nurse at a hospital and research institution.

Rina Hidaka as Ophelia (acane_madder as vocalist), an IA singer who performs in various small theaters

The story and scripts have been created by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, the direction of the anime has been in charge of Shinpei Ezaki in Wit Studio, on the other hand, Yūsuke Kubo has been appointed as assistant director, loundraw has been in charge of the design of the original characters and Yūichi Takahashi adapt them for animation and direct the animation alongside Takuma Ebisu, the music was finally composed by Satoru Kousaki.

Finally, a novel of the franchise titled Vivy Prototype to be published on April 30.