Entertainment

Jojo: Golden Wind, that's why Giorno and Abbacchio don't get along according to a fanart

June 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With each generation, Hirohiko Araki has completely changed the cards on the table. In fact, there are few recurring characters among the various series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, even if there is always a certain family vein. In Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind we are brought to Italy with Giovanna day and other Neapolitans.

To realize his dream, the protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind joins the team of Bruno Bucciarati, a local boss employed by the criminal organization Passion that is raging for the peninsula. It will not be all roses and flowers since within the team it will encounter frictions, such as those with Leone Abbacchio.

The corrupt ex-cop is one of the historical members of Bucciarati's team and it is also among the greatest in age. Despite this, he does not miss the opportunity to put his feet on the head of the newcomer. A fan took advantage of the hairstyle features of the two characters in Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure: Golden Wind to explain why.

READ:  Margot Robbie, who takes revenge: Birds of Prey literally sells out in bluray

As can be seen in the image posted on Reddit, if Giorno stumbled while he is behind Abbacchio, the ex-policeman's hair would become entangled in the protagonist's golden curls. You think it can be one convincing explanation for Abbacchio's hatred of Giorno? Leone Abbacchio came to life with a realistic cosplay, while fans are waiting for David Production to start working on Jojo: Stone Ocean.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.