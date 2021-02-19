JoJo: A theme park will allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of Joestar

While the publication of the eighth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki’s manga becomes the subject of a new theme park. Let’s go into more detail.

The new amusement park will be called JoJo World and will be located in Yokohama where it will remain open for a limited time. Japan is not new to presenting this type of projects, in fact numerous works in the past have inspired various attractions, such as ONE PIECE or The Attack of the Giants.

While fans await the biggest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure themed event that will take place in April 2021, hoping for the announcement of a animated transposition for the sixth part of the work entitled Stone Ocean, they will be able to visit the numerous attractions that will be open to the public on March 5 and will remain so until May 9th. In addition to various games inspired by Araki’s stories, it will be possible to purchase products dedicated to the franchise.

For the many readers of the work it will be inevitable to compare with “Polnareff Land“the fictional amusement park which, in a chapter of the third part, was imagined by Jean Pierre Polnareff eager to become famous. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Finally, I report a news regarding a viral clip in which it is possible to observe what passers-by would see during a fight of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.