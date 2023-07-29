It’s Bruno Season 2 Release Date: Will It Ever Going To Happen?

There are no words to describe the connection between a man and his dog. It’s reverent, it’s unselfish, and it’s all about the love that can’t be put into words. Something only a pet’s human parent can appreciate. Now, the good news for all you canine fanatics out there. The Netflix original series ‘It’s Bruno!’ is a comedy/drama centered around a pet dog named Bruno and his human owner Malcolm. The series, which was created and executive produced by Solvan Naim, debuted on Netflix on May 17, 2019.

It’s Bruno Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no official word on whether or not Netflix will renew the tiny comedy series, but there appears to be no chance for a second season. It could have been a silent cancellation.

It’s Bruno Season 2 Release Date

On May 17, 2019, Netflix premiered the first season of ‘It’s Bruno,’ which had eight episodes. The ‘pawsome’ show recaptures the charm of classics like ‘Marley and Me’ and ‘Hachiko’ on the big screen. Among Netflix’s first attempts to chronicle the everyday life of a pet owner and his bond with his canine companion, this show has all the makings of a feel-good classic.

We have yet to hear anything concrete about when production on season 2 of It’s Bruno will begin. Even while we all know that any film or television show that has a cute animal, especially a dog, will always have an audience, History proves our point, as viewers of past Netflix originals like “Benji” would attest. It would not surprise us if the same thing happened with this series. As a result, we’re crossing our fingers that Bruno will be renewed for a second season, which would then likely premiere in 2023.

It’s Bruno Cast

Bruno as himself

Solvan Naim as Malcolm Bartello

Rob Morgan as Harvey

Shakira Barrera as Lulu

Johnnie Mae as Maureen

Joe Perrino as Mario

Donnell Rawlings as Carl

Eden Marryshow as Chris

Jade Eshete as Rosa

Sam Eliad as Charlie

Omar Scroggins as TJ

Adriane Lenox as Jizzel

Kathiamarice Lopez as Leslie

Devale Ellis as Nelson

Eddie J. Hernandez as Billy Bailando

Anthony L. Fernandez as Barry

Anthony Valderrama as Cuban Tone

Katie Rich as Ranger Debecki

David Lee Denny, Jr. as Parent #1

It’s Bruno Plot

Something like, “A tale of a man and his dog.” — We’ve established that Malcolm, a Brooklyn resident and dog parent to Bruno, a mildly disobedient, naughty, and beloved fur baby whose primary objective appears to be to make his owner look silly in front of passersby, is at the center of this charming, comedic tale. Malcolm will take care of him no matter what because he is a ‘good boy’ to his dad.

Adorable puggle mutt Bruno is Malcolm’s constant buddy. After a morning of cleaning their teeth together, the duo heads out to the streets of their lively neighborhood, where they discuss many canine antics along the way. An ordinary trip to the supermarket, for instance, can be quite exciting. The time Bruno makes his owner look bad in front of a competitor pet parent is one of the funniest moments. When a neighbor calls Bruno by a different name, Charlie, Malcolm becomes angry and tells him to stop disrespecting his pet. We also see the four-legged jerk successfully get a girl to give Malcolm her number.

It’s Bruno Age Rating

The TV-MA rating indicates that It’s Bruno! is intended for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for anyone under the age of 17. There could be explicit sexual content, graphic violence, or other adult themes in this show.

It’s Bruno Trailer

If you’re becoming antsy awaiting news about ‘It’s Bruno,’ Season 2, the Season 1 trailer should do the trick. You can watch the entire first season on Netflix if you haven’t watched it yet.

It’s Bruno Review

Man’s best friend is his dog. Or, in the case of dog owner Malcolm, a constant companion and ally. Over the course of 8 episodes, we get a taste of his world, along with a few memorable people and some amusing canine antics, with mixed results. It’s Bruno is a strange and often off-key comedy that is obviously more of an acquired taste than it arguably should be, with much of the laughs focusing on dog poop and attempted left-field slapstick. Some viewers will enjoy Malcolm and Bruno’s antics immensely, but with so many excellent comedies available on Netflix now, it’s hard to recommend It’s Bruno.

The episodes are loosely connected by an overall tale that focuses on Malcolm’s interactions with the rest of the neighborhood. But each episode may be enjoyed on its own, as it focuses on a different challenge that the couple must face and overcome. Slow-motion views, extreme close-ups of dog crap, and one-dimensional characters make up the bulk of the runtime since the episodes rely primarily on the over-the-top approach to humor and insanity of the idea.

There are some funny parts in here, but it all feels repetitive and doesn’t really provide anything new. others searching for something with a bit more substance and depth may be left dissatisfied here, but others who enjoy endless dog-poo humor and simple slapstick humor will enjoy It’s Bruno.