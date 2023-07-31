Free! Season 4 Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

The Japanese anime series Free! is an adaptation of Kji Ji’s critically praised light novel High Speed!, released in 2013. Season 1 of Free!, titled Free! : Iwatobi Swim Club, was produced by Kyoto Animation and Animation Do and released on July 4, 2013. It was an instant hit with fans of the light novel and new viewers. The show was then picked up for a second season, and on July 3, 2014, Season 2 premiered with the title Free!—Eternal Summer.

After a few years, on October 28, 2017, an anime film titled Free! Take Your Marks was released, and the third season was confirmed shortly after. A year later, on July 12, 2018, Season 3 premiered to widespread acclaim from viewers. Fans have kept demanding a fourth season ever since, and here’s all you want to know about the show’s Season 4 chances.

Free! Season 4 Renewal Status

The final sequence of the third season, which ended in 2018, had the words “see you in 2020,” which left many viewers feeling cheated. We may appreciate that the pandemic may have caused some delays, but this prolonged silence is unacceptable. There has been no announcement regarding a second season from Kyoto Animation as of yet.

Free, though! Be free and take Your mark! Movie adaptations of The Final Stroke are also in development, with scheduled premiere dates. It would appear that the studio is already swamped with important projects. In addition, filmmakers dislike the unpredictability of emergency situations and lockdowns. As a result, we may assume that production on the fourth season will begin soon after the two films are finished.

Free! Season 4 Release Date

The positive and negative news for “Free!” fans was that the franchise finally returned in 2021 with the first of a two-part film. The best part of “Free! The Final Stroke” is that it tells a whole new story rather than the usual recap with a few fresh plot lines that the “Free!” movies have become known for. Unfortunately, the title of the film is extremely true, as it describes the film as the climax and conclusion of the anime series.

The movies have previously served as recaps or previews for the next seasons. However, “Free! The Final Stroke” deviated from the norm by providing an original plot that was ultimately fulfilling. As Future of the Force put it, “Free! The Final Stroke Part 2” is the ideal ending to the series. Each and every one of the film’s characters gets a chance to shine. This concluding chapter features some of the most stunning animation ever created.

It feels like we skipped a season for this double feature instead. Is Season 4 officially canceled at this point? In most cases, no. The franchise has been around for a decade, so fans may be interested in a new installment because of fond memories. You never know; when “Free! The Final Stroke” debuted, character designer Kouhei Okamura hinted at the possibility of future stories set in the “Free!” universe. There is, however, no confirmed air date for Season 4 as of this writing.

Free! Storyline

Free! is a Japanese television show about competitive swimming set in the made-up city of Iwatobi.

The protagonist, Haruka Nanase, is a high school student. Haruka, an avid swimmer from an early age, once won a relay race with his childhood companions Rin Matsuoka, Nagisa Hazuki, and Makoto Tachibana. After the race, the buddies drifted apart and didn’t see each other again until high school. While Haruka, Nagisa, and Makoto were overjoyed to see each other again, Rin was still bitter over his childhood loss to Haruka and hoped to get even with him one day.

Haruka, Nagisa, and Makoto decide to join the Iwatobi High School Swim Club after their bittersweet reunion and recruit Rei Ryugazaki as an additional member in preparation for a contest. After spending so much time together in preparation for the swimming tournament, the four girls develop a strong friendship and resolve to help end the rivalry between Haruka and Rin for good.

Free! Season 4 Cast

Haruka Nanase Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki(Japanese); Todd Haberkorn(English)

Haruka specializes in freestyle. His swimming style captivates others, and he idolizes water.

Makoto specializes in backstroke. He is Haruka’s classmate and best friend since childhood.

Nagisa specializes in breaststroke. He is cheerful, spirited and outspoken.

Rei specializes in the butterfly. He is logical and intelligent, but easily manipulated by his classmate, Nagisa.[

Romio is a first-year student at Iwatobi High School and free-style swimmer who joins the Iwatobi High School Swim Club after Haruka and Makoto leave for university.

Shizuru is a first-year student at Iwatobi High School and a new member of the Iwatobi High School Swim Club following the departure of Haruka and Makoto.

Rin specializes in butterfly and freestyle.

Sosuke is Rin’s childhood friend who specializes in butterflies.

Aiichiro is a member of the Samezuka Academy swim team.

Seijuro is a former captain of the Samezuka Academy swim team.

Momotaro is Seijuro’s younger brother and a student at Samezuka Academy.

Voiced by: Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese); Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (English) Ikuya Kirishima Voiced by: Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese); Lee George (English)

Voiced by: Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese); Lee George (English) Hiyori Tono Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English) Kisumi Shigino Voiced by: Chihiro Suzuki (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Voiced by: Chihiro Suzuki (Japanese); Eric Vale (English) Natsuya Kirishima Voiced by: Kenji Nojima (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Voiced by: Kenji Nojima (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English) Gou Matsuoka Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe (Japanese); Jamie Marchi(English)

Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe (Japanese); Jamie Marchi(English) Ayumu Kunikida Voiced by: Ryo Hirohashi (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English)

Voiced by: Ryo Hirohashi (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English) Isuzu Mikoshiba Voiced by: Rina Sato(Japanese); Mikaela Krantz(English)

Free! Season 4 Plot

If we look back to the conclusion of the previous season, we see that Haruka makes the decision to sign up for international tournaments and put in even more time at training. At the time, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were only around the corner. Therefore, even the show’s plot probably would have gone in that direction. However, since the cancellation of all international matches, the anime may decide to make some adjustments. Nonetheless, Haruka and his swimming team will almost certainly participate in the next stage to show their viewpoint.