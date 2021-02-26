Crunchyroll ha empezado a transmitir el anime Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House

Among the recent anime added to the catalog of Crunchyroll the animated adaptation of the manga is added Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House) of Aiko Koyama, This week the first episode of the 12 that it will have in total has been added.

The anime Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House) can be followed every Wednesday and presents us with a story written by Aiko Koyama, about Maiko’s everyday life in a flower district in Kyoto.

The story of the manga takes place in the geisha neighborhood “hanamachi” of Kyoto. Here, after the geishas finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting in a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook at a geisha shelter in Kyoto after finishing high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or geisha apprentice.

The confirmed cast members are:

Kana Hanazawa What Kiyo , a 16-year-old girl who works as a cook at the Maiko House in Kagai, the Geiko and maiko district of Kyoto.

What , a 16-year-old girl who works as a cook at the Maiko House in Kagai, the Geiko and maiko district of Kyoto. MAO What Sumire , as Kiyo’s childhood friend. Together they came to Kyoto from Aomori to become a maiko.

What , as Kiyo’s childhood friend. Together they came to Kyoto from Aomori to become a maiko. Minami Takayama What Kenta , Kiyo and Sumire’s childhood friend who attends high school in Aomori.

What , Kiyo and Sumire’s childhood friend who attends high school in Aomori. Satsumi Matsuda What Tsurukoma , an older maiko who lives in the Maiko House.

What , an older maiko who lives in the Maiko House. Kaoru Katakai What Okaa -san, the head of the Maiko House who runs the House and directs the maiko.

What -san, the head of the Maiko House who runs the House and directs the maiko. Rikiya Koyama What Onii-san, the Otokoshi, a male professional helper who comes to Maiko House to help the maiko put on their kimono.

The management has been in charge of Youhei Suzuki in the study JC Staff, Susumu Yamakawa has collaborated on the scripts, while Go Sakabe has been in charge of composing the music.

The manga won the Best Shonen Manga award at the 65th edition of the Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.