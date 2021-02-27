It is confirmed that the anime Hige or Soru. Soshite Joshi Kosei or Hirou. will premiere on April 5

A new update has arrived from the website for the anime Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kosei o Hirou, on this occasion they confirm that the premiere has been scheduled for next April 5, thus joining the list of spring premieres of 2021, the news has been accompanied by a new promotional video.

The plot will lead us to meet Yoshida, a 26-year-old boy working for a computer company, and a high school girl named Sayu who has decided to run away from home, their paths cross casually and faced with the situation of Sayu, she proposes to Yoshida sleep with him in exchange for lodging. Yoshida resume at Sayu by the proposal, but accepts that she goes to live with him.

By the way, the trailer introduces us to Dialogue+ interpreting the opening of the anime, which will be named “Omoide Shiritori“, On the other hand, the singer and voice actress Kaori Ishihara revealed that he will be interpreting the ending for the anime Hige o Soru, the topic will be named “Plastic Smile”.

The cast presented so far is:

Kazuyuki Okitsu como Yoshida

Kana Ichinose como Saru Ogiwara

Hisako Kanemoto como Airi Goto

Kaori Ishihara como Yuzuha Mishima

Yusuke Kobayashi como Hashimoto

Natsumi Kawaida como Asami Yuki

Regarding the equipment, it has been confirmed that Manabu Kamikita will direct the anime in the studio project No.9, the design of the characters will be in charge of Takayuki Noguchi, while Deko Akao will take care of the scripts.

The novels began their serialization on the website of Kakuyomu In March 2017, on the other hand, the manga adaptation began in November 2018 in the magazine Kadokawa’s Monthly Shōnen Ace, with five compilation volumes.