It arrives on April 1st in Japan along with a brand new chapter of Death Note

death Note is one of the most famous manga in the world, published between 2003 and 2006 on Weekly Shonen Jump. Ohba's script and Obata's designs created fantastic psychological battles between Light and L that still reverberate today. And recently the world of Death Note has also returned with a celebratory oneshot.

It was therefore a surprise for everyone to see the announcement of a new chapter of Death Note on the Shonen Jump + website, Shueisha's digital portal. At the source you can find the brand new oneshot but be aware that you will not find the manga you are used to: it is in fact a parody version prepared by Yoshio Sawai.

Light, Ryuk and all the other characters are transformed with ridiculous traits to partially replicate the settings of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, known success of Sawai which was published on Weekly Shonen Jump between 2001 and 2005. The reason for this is soon explained: a few minutes ago, Japan arrived on April 1st. Thanks to the time zone, which places the country of the Rising Sun several hours ahead of us, the Japanese have decided to prepare a joke for the fans by transforming the whole Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo theme site, including the Death Note chapter.

In the playful oneshot we see Ryuk with an afro hair like Bobo-bo, Light who instead becomes Don Patch. Other characters such as L and members of the police also undergo a transformation. Did you expect this April fool with Death Note? In the original universe, fans instead wonder if an alternate ending for Light Yagami is possible.