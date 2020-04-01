Entertainment

It arrives on April 1st in Japan along with a brand new chapter of Death Note

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

death Note is one of the most famous manga in the world, published between 2003 and 2006 on Weekly Shonen Jump. Ohba's script and Obata's designs created fantastic psychological battles between Light and L that still reverberate today. And recently the world of Death Note has also returned with a celebratory oneshot.

It was therefore a surprise for everyone to see the announcement of a new chapter of Death Note on the Shonen Jump + website, Shueisha's digital portal. At the source you can find the brand new oneshot but be aware that you will not find the manga you are used to: it is in fact a parody version prepared by Yoshio Sawai.

Light, Ryuk and all the other characters are transformed with ridiculous traits to partially replicate the settings of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, known success of Sawai which was published on Weekly Shonen Jump between 2001 and 2005. The reason for this is soon explained: a few minutes ago, Japan arrived on April 1st. Thanks to the time zone, which places the country of the Rising Sun several hours ahead of us, the Japanese have decided to prepare a joke for the fans by transforming the whole Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo theme site, including the Death Note chapter.

READ:  Mortal Kombat 11: Three characters leaked from their DLC

In the playful oneshot we see Ryuk with an afro hair like Bobo-bo, Light who instead becomes Don Patch. Other characters such as L and members of the police also undergo a transformation. Did you expect this April fool with Death Note? In the original universe, fans instead wonder if an alternate ending for Light Yagami is possible.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.