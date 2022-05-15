In CURS>R, who is the last boss? Did Hal make it to the end?

“Choose or die,” a mystery video game, is a horror movie that will become a lethal reality.

The director of this film is Toby Meakins. For successfully finishing the video game ‘CURS>R,’ players can win a reward of $1,25,000.

Kayla is having a difficult time as a college student. She stumbles across this game, and once she begins to play it, she discovers the true nature of the game and the dangers that it entails.

What is the name of the ultimate boss? Continue reading because the story is going to get even more intriguing.

Who will be the main leader in CURS>R?

As the game proceeds, Kayla advances to the following stages and reaches the fourth level. She is forced to watch the death of her companion, Isaac, on the fourth level.

After his demise, there is an address for a remote property that appears to be the location of the final level.

Kayla greets Hal when she arrives at the residence. In the film’s opening moments, Hal makes a cameo. He has already attempted the “CURS>R” game. However, the result of his attempt is unknown.

When Kayla is chatting with Hal, her phone rings, which informs her that the last level is about to begin. The “last boss” needs to be defeated as the principal goal.

In most retro games, you must fight the boss in the final level. As is customary, this came as no surprise. “Hal is the boss,” though, and he must be defeated.

Is Hal in the finale?

Hal is initially perceived as an alcoholic who prefers to dodge difficulties by playing video games. After listening to a heated dispute, he decided to attempt “CURS>R.”

At first, he had to choose between severing his wife’s ear and cutting his son’s tongue. He discovers the game is sinister after slashing his son’s tongue.

We learn about the outcomes of Hal’s gameplay in conclusion. He claims that he was given the opportunity to duplicate the game after completing two levels.

Finally, Kayla and Hal must battle it out. According to the game’s coding, only another person can be wounded if they harm themselves.

Kayla drowns herself to win, resulting in Hal’s death. The game is over when she is crowned the winner. As a result, no one is entirely immune to the effects of this bizarre game.