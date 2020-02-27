Is Zendaya photographed by fans with Jacob Elordi in Sidney proof (almost certain) that they are a couple?

Share it:

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi show up together and now they no longer hide it (finally!). Despite theactor of The kissing booth insist on saying that they are just friends and Zendaya is like a sister to him – yes of course – the images don't lie and confirm that not only the two actors from Euphoria they would be together but that the relationship is also booming. After last month's photos of kissing on the streets of New York, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi they were seen arriving, obviously together, at Sydney airport trying to maintain a very low profile so as not to be recognized. Try again because despite the suits, the caps and the sunglasses, the plan didn't work and Zendaya also posed for some photos with fans. LOL. Why would they be in Sydney? Because Jacob Elordi is Australian and his whole family would live in the land of kangaroos. However, it would not be an official presentation, because this would have happened last Thanksgiving, when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi they would have flown to Australia for the first time. It could be said that Zendaya is now at home in Australia.

Are Zendaya and Jacob Elordi together? No confirmation from the two, but the photos would say more. FilmMagic

The relationship between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi

The two actors from Euphoria, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, are a couple and the denials they keep giving are worth nothing. The American actress and her co-starter flew together to Australia, his homeland, and were spotted in tender attitudes during the flight. Which would again confirm that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are together.

The photos see the two actors having a very low profile attitude and look. But how cute is Zendaya hugging Jacob on the plane? The photo was taken by a fan, who was on the same flight and who has not thought twice about publishing it. Sweetness to gogo that does not end here. Another fan zoomed in on Zendaya and Jacob Elordi pointing out that both have the same yellow nail polish. Aww!

Self Zendaya and Jacob Elordi they didn't want to be recognized, the plan faded from start to finish considering that a fan waited for them outside Sydney airport and filmed them. Jacob was a few steps back toactress of the great showman, who in all its sweetness also greeted the fan who was filming her, despite the fact that he was too close to her.

The first new couple alert between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, would have shot this summer. Despite the various denials, the story would have become serious right away, given that the two actors would have flown to Australia for the first time in November and on that occasion, there would have been the presentation of Zendaya in the Elordi house. Although there are no photos of this aussie trip nor in the Instagram profile of Zendaya, nor in Instagram profile of Jacob Elordi, there is no longer any doubt that i two actors from Euphoria aka Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, stay together.

