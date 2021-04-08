Apple releases beta 7 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5

Along with the official arrival of the integration of third-party accessories with the Search service, Apple has also rolled out to the entire developer community the seventh betas of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5. If you have a previous beta installed on your device, you can update to this new version as if it were another stable version. By the way, beta 7 of the software for the HomePods is also launched.

It is suspected that these versions are the prelude to new products such as AirTags, new iPad Pro or even a new Apple TV. It’s not safe, but the stakes revolve around an event or a direct release with press releases this same month of April.

The novelties that will accompany these systems, each time closer

This time no new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3, which would indicate that this system is now ready for launch and we are in the probable last betas of the rest of the systems (perhaps we need to see the versions Release Candidate). Developers may also discover new details and surprises in the code of these betas, although we are at a level where Apple Park engineers should already be focusing on grinding down the rough edges.

As always, we remind you that these beta versions are aimed at developers and not the general user. If this is your case, you should wait for Apple to release the final versions and stable of those systems so as not to risk the integrity of your data. There shouldn’t be much left for that to happen.