three units for 328 euros

With a recommended retail price of 499 euros for the three-unit pack, right now Amazon’s eero Pro routers can be obtained at their historic minimum price on the platform, for 328 euros, which is a 170 euro discount with respect to its RRP.

We present the Amazon eero Pro wifi mesh system: 3 units

Amazon’s eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi routers stand out at first glance for their elegant and careful design in white, without external antennas, which makes them go unnoticed regardless of where they are placed. According to the company, the three-unit pack can provide coverage of up to 560 square meters, more than enough for a home of normal dimensions.

Its configuration is quite simple: a node must be connected to the modem provided by our provider, and the other two must be placed strategically to get the most out of the contracted speed. The most technical part is done through the app for mobile devices, from which it is also possible to manage and control the network from anywhere.

The eero Pro are automatically updated for security patches, performance improvements, and new features. Son tribanda (2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, and 5.8 GHz), and the total number of Ethernet ports is six. According to the manufacturer’s page, they are recommended for Internet speeds of up to 550 Mbps.

