Ironheart Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ironheart has made a big entrance into the MCU. Throughout Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams made her first appearance on screen. She showed off her skills in the lab and won us over with her one-liners. So, it makes sense that now the MIT student or genius inventor will get her own show on Disney Plus next year.

Dominique Thorne is home as Riri. Anthony Ramos will play The Hood, and a certain comedian may play the mysterious villain Mephisto, according to rumours. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ironheart series on Disney Plus, including when it will come out, who will be in it, and a breakup of the preliminary clips that was displayed behind closed doors.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said that Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, would come to life from the pages of a comic book in her own show starring Dominique Thorne in 2020. As part of Phase Five, Ironheart will come to Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Even though we don’t know much about the series yet, it will be based on Riri Williams’ comic history. Throughout Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we finally met Riri “Ironheart” Williams. This gave us a chance to learn more about her story. Here is all the information you need about Ironheart.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had also reached the end of its fourth phase, which was the first part of the “Multiverse Saga” that Marvel just announced. The Multiverse Saga, that has evolved into the greatest valuable brand in modern history, has a huge amount of content. Every year, several movies and TV shows come out, and there are no plans to stop in the fifth and sixth phases. But this would not be possible if it weren’t for the first superhero.

Riri Williams’ tech caused trouble in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that’s over for now. A whole original show will follow this same young scientist as she takes on the Ironheart mantle and, no doubt, faces more dangerous enemies. Yes, Disney+ is making a show called “Ironheart” about a “genius inventor” who, according to Marvel, makes “a most advanced suit of armour as of Iron Man.”

Dominique Thorne will play Riri again in the series. She recently talked to Screen Rant on how Wakanda Forever would then affect the show her character is in. Thorne said that the movie showed “the beginning of her being faced with her goal but really start to comprehend what it might mean.”

“I think she’s moving through MIT up until that point. She owns her own little side hustle and is making deals there at until she is given a reason to literally look up and see the bigger worlds ahead of her that she must now face.

Ironheart Season 1 Release Date

Like a lot of other Marvel shows on Disney, there is no official date for Ironheart, and it’s likely that we won’t know it until the show’s scheduled time frame gets closer. We do know when that will be, and Ironheart is presently scheduled to fly onto Disney+ in the Fall of 2023.

Ironheart Season 1 Cast

Thorne, who has been in movies like “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” was chosen by Riri, who called her out of the blue to tell her about it. In March, she told Empire about the experience.

“I was going to wait for them to say, ‘Oh, we’ll send you the sides,’ or ‘Get your tape to us,'” she said. But none of that happened.” “It was just like, ‘Would users like to do this?'” she said. Since there was no audition, it was probably a most unusual thing I’ve ever done.”

On February 9, Deadline said that Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos will play a “key role” in the series. This role has been compared to Kang the Conqueror, which Jonathan Majors played. That means, basically, that he could be introduced in the this series and then go on to play a big part in more than one MCU title.

After a few weeks, The Hollywood Reporter reported that This Is Us star Lyric Ross would then play Riri’s best friend, which could make her the newest MCU sidekick. Variety says that Sonia Denis, Manny Montana, or Alden Ehrenreich are also on the cast. Thorne’s co-stars in Wakanda Forever, like Letitia Wright but rather Danai Gurira, haven’t been announced yet, but it seems likely that we’ll see them, since they were the those who played Riri on board in the movie.

Ironheart Season 1 Trailer

At the moment, there aren’t any trailers for Ironheart. But fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can see William flying high in the most recent MCU movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So far, that is all we know about the new Disney + Ironheart series. Make sure to come back to this post because we’ll keep adding the latest information and content about the series.

Ironheart Season 1 Plot

Ironheart’s plot details haven’t been made public yet, but the show could have a big connection to the rest of the MCU. Riri is connected to the high-tech globe of Wakanda, and in recent comics, the character worked with Blade, the vampire hunter himself. If that link stays in the Disney+ show, it could help set up the next Blade movie.

Because Ironheart’s main character and some of his very advanced technology are based on Iron Man, there’s also reason to ask if the show will go into Tony Stark’s history in depth. In the comics, Riri even worked to Pepper Potts with one point, so there’s a good chance we could see the relatives in Ironheart.

Ironheart will be about Riri Williams, a smart Black girl who is an inventor and makes a high-tech metal outfit similar to Iron Man’s. Riri is a 19-year-old MIT student who is “running” a homework business, as we learn in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Oh, and she also makes a machine to find vibranium, which puts her in the way of Namor, the commander of an underwater nation who’s really willing to kill woman to safeguard his people.

At the end of the movie, she is still alive and well, and she is going back to Massachusetts… for now. Right now, we don’t know much about the show. But it’s possible that show will go back and forth between her hometown of Chicago and MIT, for which MJ and Ned are also studying.

“The movie does such a great job of showing one side of what she is. We perceive her as a con artist, a bit of a bully, someone who is afraid, and so on. Most of all, though, she is very confused. This is outside of her comfort bubble and out of her element, so the Riri we see is a little bit in “fight or flight” mode.

That’s a great place for the audience to be, because by the time they get to Ironheart, they can focus on who she really is, without the war of the worlds (between the kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan) in the background. We are able to see who she is on a daily basis and learn a little bit more about her genius, which is what got her in to circumstance in the first place.”

We did learn some things about the story of Ironheart at Disney’s D23 Expo. During Marvel Studios’ part of the events, it was announced that Anthony Ramos will indeed play Parker Robbins, aka “The Hood.” In Marvel comics, The Hood is a bad guy, but in Ironheart show, he seems to be more of a friend.

The motif of magic vs. technology will also be a big part of the show. The Hood will stand for magic, and Riri will stand for technology, at least on the surface. Riri says in a clip that was only shown at D23 that she owns a suit of armour and yet wants to make a better one. Also, Jim Rash’s MIT character from Captain America: Civil War will be back. We can’t wait until we can see more of the show.

Riri Williams will make her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the trailer, she can be seen making her own armour and acting to Wakanda Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). It looks like she’s in Wakanda and in danger from the movie’s bad guy, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Most likely, Marvel’s Ironheart is going to be and foremost a more thorough origin story for Riri Williams, but it’s feasible that series could connect to Armour Wars, another Iron Man spin-off coming to Disney Plus.

Don Cheadle will play James Rhodes (also known as “War Machine”) again on that show. The story will show what happens once Tony Stark’s technology gets into the wrong hands. Riri Williams could fit right into this kind of story, but Thorne and Cheadle haven’t said for sure if they will work together on both projects.