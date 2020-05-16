Share it:

The Insights of Anime Series Overlord Season 4

Overlord is a popular Anime Series which is based on the Manga Novel. The first season of Overlord was released in 2015, from that people and this series’ fans are connected with the Overlord Season 4. Here we posted the release date, cast, and production details of the Overlord Season 4.

About Overlord Season 4

Overlord is based on the Anime novel series, the Manga novel was published with the same name. It is a Japanese Manga novel. It was written and illustrated by Kugane Maruyama.

The First Season of Overlord was released on 7 July 2015 to 25 September 2015. It runs for thirteen episodes. Second Season was released after the two years of the First season; it was released on 10 January 2018 to 4 April 2018. The second season also contains the thirteen episodes. The previous season came on 11 July 2018, and it stills from 2 October 2018. All of these three seasons are directed by Naoyuki Ito, Scripting work of all of these season has been done by Yukie Sugawara. Shuji Katayama is behind the background score and theme songs.

What about the Overlord Season 4?

Overlord Season 4 is renewed, after analyzing previous season success creators are decided to create the fourth season of Overlord.

Right now, we haven’t any news about the storyline of Overlord Season 4. But if it will be adapted from the novel then Season 4 will continue from where season 3 was dropped. Fans have created the fan-made stories and plots about the Overlord Season 4.

Release Date Overlord Season 4

The official release date of Overlord Season 4 was not declared yet, but as per the sources Overlord Season 4 will be released between June to July. But we have to wait until the official declaration because the cast of Season 4 is also yet to announce. You have the previous three seasons on the OTT platform, where you can watch it.

