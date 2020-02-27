Irina Baeva is pitched while Geraldine Bazán enters a

Share it:

The Internet users did theirs on social networks because after criticizing Irina Baeva so much the organizers of a campaign where topics of self-esteem, cyberbullying and love are discussed, they decided to take her out for her reputation.

Meanwhile Geraldine Bazán has received the opposite according to her followers, as the actress joined an empowerment campaign for women where she became the model for some of her photos.

"I feel very happy to be part of a powerful campaign …", wrote Bazán, who has been in charge of getting ahead since he ended his marriage to Gabriel Soto, Irina Baeva's current boyfriend.

"Congratulations, keep on shining. You are a great example for many women," "We expect women like you in one and a thousand campaigns," they wrote to the blonde who has had to face Irina through the press.

It is worth mentioning that Irina's reputation has been stained since they began to speculate that there was a relationship between her and Soto so that Internet users were given the task of offending her in each of her publications, so that campaign took letters in the matter leaving her out of the project.

Remember that the actress has already released a statement on her social networks where she complains about the situation.