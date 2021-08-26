iPhone 11 design leaked – Brings in a remarkable advance!

There are numerous enhancements coming up on the latest iPhone 11. A new astonishing video has developed with the significant intensifications in Apple’s latest iPhone design.

Of course, the phone is not coming up any time soon until September 2019. But, we have been witnessing a huge number of leaks being released and made available for us to check out.



A recent video on the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro has shared a lot of updates on the features and design offered by the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

One of the big things coming up includes a third lens of 12 MP wide angle lens that offers you a 120-degree field of view. It is also stated that the third lens will not have the Optical Image Stabilisation.

You will also have access to an enhanced flash performance. It will come with almost the same module, but also comes with a brighter performance.

While iPhone photography has always been excellent compared to Android, but the better general photography has been suggested with the latest upgrade to the iPhones.

Apple’s iPhone 11 is likely to come with a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 11 Max comes with a 6.5-inch screen. This should be the same as on the predecessors.

However, the back seems to come with improvements. An additional camera should force the iPhone to arrange a square shape. Another change expected is a frosted glass-like coating for a more premium look.

The improved speakers are one more new improvement you are likely to witness. If you want to know more, we would advise you to check the videos out.