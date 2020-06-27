Inter, close to keeping one of the jewels of Real Madrid that shone in the Bundesliga

Share it:

Achraf Hakimi comes from shining at Borussia Dortmund and his pass belongs to Real Madrid (REUTERS)

Slowly the pass market in Europe begins to move and one of the clubs that has been most active is the Inter, that since the arrival of Antonio Conte to the technical leadership made a major renovation in his campus.

Despite the arrivals of players such as Diego Godín, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Brella, Romelu Lukaku, ashley Young and Christian Eriksen, the Italian strategist is not satisfied and is going for more. After selling Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint Germain, the Neroazzurro He will use a good part of that money to fulfill one of the technical director's main wishes.

According Sky and Ace, Inter is one step away from achieving Achraf Hakimi. The 21-year-old Moroccan polyfunctional who has come to shine in the last two Bundesliga seasons in the Borussia Dortmund jersey, but whose pass belongs to Real Madrid.

At first, the idea of ​​the Merengue leadership was to stay with the young man, but the footballer himself, seeing that he would run from behind in the consideration of Zinedine Zidane (Dani Carvajal is key for the Frenchman), asked to go to the market .

Antonio Conte was key to convince Achraf Hakimi (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

According to the European press, Inter would beat Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund (he wanted to extend the loan).

One of the keys to the negotiation was Antonio Conte, who promised him ownership. Hakimi fits perfectly into the 3-5-2 of Milano's. The Moroccan international, due to his abilities, can perform as a winger, winger and winger.

The other important factor was the economic one. Italians offer you a link of five seasons, in which he will earn five million euros net per season, a figure much higher than that currently perceived by the Spanish club. The transfer would be around 40 million euros.

In his two seasons at Borussia Dortmund he played 72 matches, in which he scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists. He also won a German Super Cup.

