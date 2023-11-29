Infinite Mage Chapter 60 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Finally, after many obstacles and disappointments, Shirone, Neid, with Eruki have been able to carry out their plan.

Shirone’s squad has been on a quest to demonstrate spirit to every student in their school, as we witnessed in the previous chapters.

These efforts are worthwhile because of the scared reactions of every student upon viewing the spirits. Given the successful completion of the strategy, what will be Shirone’s next move? Check it out in Chapter 58 of Infinite Mage!

Infinite Mage Chapter 60 Release Date

For fans all over the world, Infinite Mage chapter 60 will be available in Korean on December 5, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) KST. Get ready for a thrilling chapter of Infinite Mage and mark your calendars.

Infinite Mage Chapter 60 Trailer

Infinite Mage Chapter 60 Plot

During an address about a village fight that dates back 250 years, Professor Neid warns the audience about some graphic episodes.

The audience laughs and then gets scared when the wicked spirit-possessed figure Eruki first appears.

Neid, a character in the drama, has perished his love. Neid realizes that senior Shirone is his long-lost sweetheart upon their reunion, and he gives her a kiss.

Amy’s anxiety increases and Cerielle fails to soothe her down. Neid and Shirone are stopped by Eruki, and the story proceeds.

Need offers a book he discovered half a year earlier that explains how evil spirits scour the underworld for people to possess. When the bell chimes at midnight, Neid says that nobody has ever witnessed a ghost.

Shirone, Eruki, and Neid laugh at the reply and get ready for the next part of their plan to show everyone how a spirit is.

He claims that everyone may see a wandering bad spirit at midnight and that the public has grown accustomed to the frequent appearances of souls.

Neid connected Eruki’s movement prediction algorithm to hundreds of holographic projections they placed across the campus in order to carry through their plan.

Eruki says that since they have to demonstrate to everyone an apparition at precisely midnight, they must keep an eye on the time. Neid gets the script ready and tells Shirone to bring the magic.

Shirone starts adding magic to the show. Such a remarkable magical output impresses Eruki and Neid, but Shirone feels off all of a sudden.

Eruki and Neid become alarmed when Shirone claims that it feels like he’s pouring power into a bottomless pit.

When Neid quickly gets to the machine, he discovers that there is a serious issue—the production isn’t rising.

Eruki orders Neid to solve the issue as quickly as possible, but since his calculations are flawless, Neid is unable to even begin to solve the problem.

Eruki calls the operation failed because there isn’t much time left. Neid sobs and apologizes, feeling that he is to blame for everything and that their group would now be made fun of.

Shirone claims that since everyone has put in a lot of effort to get here, he cannot simply back out at this time.

It’s too late when Eruki warns Neid to halt Shirone or he will employ the eternal function. Shirone stops responding and enters an unconscious state.

Neid and Eruki make an unsuccessful attempt to stop Shirone from utilizing magic. They can afford to lose Shirone, but they cannot afford to give up on the study group, so they start crying.

Shirone uses the immortal function to stop himself from disappearing, but he remembers Sir Armin’s comments that he would never truly vanish as long as he recalls who he is.

Shirone requests Neid to check the gauge as soon as she awakens from her momentary daze.

Startled to discover that the gauge is filled, Neid gives Eruki the go-ahead to activate the holograms right now. The plan eventually comes to pass after all the hassle and work.