Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The story of Urano Motosu, a bookworm who is reborn as a sickly five-year-old girl in the medieval period following an unfortunate death in the isekai fantasy show “Ascendance of a Bookworm” or “Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen,” follows.

She decides to print her own books since she knows that in her time period, books are very expensive and only the nobility can afford them. The animation, based on a series of novels by Miya Kazuki published in Japan, debuted on the 3rd of October, 2019. As with the first two seasons, the third has been well-received by viewers and critics alike.

Recent episodes have received high marks for their compelling storytelling and flawless animation. Fans are understandably curious about the premiere date for the anime’s fourth season now that it has concluded. If you’re wondering the same thing, you’re in luck because we have the answers.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 Renewal Status

There has been no confirmation that Ascendance of a Bookworm would return for a fourth season. There has been no word on this from Ajia-do Animation Works or any of its collaborators. Any show’s survival would depend on its ability to make use of whatever resources are at its disposal. The online book series, written by Miya Kazuki and adapted into an anime, consists of 5 volumes and 677 chapters. Only the first two sections of the online book—Daughter of a Soldier and Apprentice Shrine Maiden—have been adapted for the isekai series, which amounts to seven volumes in the light novel series.

With three more volumes or over 500 chapters, yet to go, there is plenty of material for future seasons of the anime. Moreover, Ajia-do Animation Works is not obligated to produce any shows in 2023, thus the next season of Ascendance of a Bookworm may wind up getting the green light from the production company.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 Release Date

There is currently no set date for the release of Season 4 of Ascendance of a Bookworm. The last episode of the anime’s third season aired just a few years ago in 2022. After a successful first season in 2019, a second in 2020, and a third in 2022, we may expect a fourth season of the anime in 2024.

The anime’s creators, Ajia-do Animation Works, put out three seasons in a short amount of time before inevitably calling it quits to focus on other projects. Thankfully, most of them have concluded, and there looks to be enough room on their 2024 schedule for Ascendance of a Bookworm: Season 4 to debut then.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Story

Urano Motosu, the protagonist of the narrative, is a bookworm and aspiring librarian who dies after an earthquake collapses the bookshelves in her home. She hopes with her last breath to be reborn into a world where books are eternally accessible. Myne, a frail little girl of five years old, is the host for Urano when she wakes in a world where books are rare and only accessible to the privileged. With her prior life still fresh in her mind, Myne resolves to write and publish her own books so that she might pick up the habit of reading once again.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Cast

Myne Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi(Japanese); Reba Buhr(English)

Ferdinand Voiced by: Show Hayami(Japanese); Armen Taylor(English)

Tuuli Voiced by: Megumi Nakajima(Japanese); Lisa Reimold(English)

Effa Voiced by: Fumiko Orikasa(Japanese); Kirsten Day(English)

Gunther Voiced by: Tsuyoshi Koyama(Japanese); Kaiji Tang(English)

Lutz Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura(Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English)

Otto Voiced by: Satoshi Hino(Japanese); Joe Zieja(English)

Benno Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu(Japanese); Xander Mobus(English)

Mark Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno(Japanese); Brian Anderson(English)

Gustav Voiced by: Hiroshi Naka(Japanese); Brook Chalmers(English)

Freida Voiced by: Aya Uchida(Japanese); Kayli Mills(English)

Gil Voiced by: Yūko Sanpei(Japanese); Laura Stahl(English)

Fran Voiced by: Shō Karino(Japanese); Chris Hackney(English)

Delia Voiced by: Chiyo Tomaru(Japanese); Lizzie Freeman(English)

Ralph Voiced by: Hitomi Nabatame(Japanese); Danielle McRae(English)

Sylvester Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 Plot

Season 4 has Myne bidding farewell to her family and friends before she changes her name to Rozemyne and is adopted by Ehrenfest’s archduke. It will be difficult for her to adjust to the noble’s way of life so rapidly. The noblewoman’s already hectic schedule will be further hampered by having to educate children and protect knights.

Thankfully, she’ll be able to find some solace in the quiet of the temple’s library. As an added bonus, Myne or Rozemyne will be able to start publishing books in large quantities, exactly as she’s always desired to do.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Review

There are ten episodes in the third season of The Ascendance of a Bookworm, and viewers have had varied reactions to them thus far. The story’s flow this season was excellent, although the writers might yet improve upon something. One of them is populating the plot with extraneous characters. Like Myne’s younger brother, who never does anything except scream or wail throughout the whole series. There are more obnoxious personalities as well.

Aside from the negatives, the third season did a fantastic job of developing the plot and setting up future episodes. Myne’s personality changed drastically when Sylvester adopted her and he lost his nobility. Season 4 should happen now since the show finished on a very violent note. There are a lot of unanswered questions.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 Trailer

Since “Ascendance of a Bookworm” was just officially renewed, there is no trailer available at this time. We will update this page if a new trailer is made available.

Where to watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4?

When Season 4 of Ascendance of a Bookworm becomes available, you may watch it on Crunchyroll. As the previous three seasons of the anime are now streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, you should anticipate Season 4 to follow suit. Neither Netflix, Hulu nor even Amazon Prime has the series accessible in any country.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Rating

In case you are wondering about its quality but have yet to see it, let me reassure you: it is rather wonderful! The 7.9/10 rating on IMDb is fine, but the 8.01 average on MyAnimeList is excellent.