Important announcement for My Hero Academia, season 5 is upon us?

Boku no Hero Academia, manga by Kohei Horikoshi with the western title of My Hero Academia, has been published on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014. Started just before the end of Naruto, it started to carry the weight of the magazine after the end of the story of the blond ninja, gaining a global success.

And with the fourth season about to end, it's just a matter of when and not if a possible renewal for a fifth season. The news may already be in the air and arrive on the occasion of the last episode of the show scheduled for early April, as it seems to emerge from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

In fact, in number 19 of Shueisha's shonen magazine where My Hero Academia is published, it is revealed to fans that there will be important news for the franchise. Along with a color page, the manga could reveal the arrival of My Hero Academia season 5 complete with date. Obviously the news that is being prepared on Weekly Shonen Jump could also concern a new feature film or other events, but they are not as concrete possibilities as that of the renewal of the anime.

All that remains is to wait another seven days before finding out what future will be reserved for My Hero Academia which, in any case, will continue its run in the Japanese schedules with two other episodes, the 24 and the 25. Furthermore, what narrative arcs could be adapted in My Hero Academia season 5?