Entertainment

Important announcement for My Hero Academia, season 5 is upon us?

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Boku no Hero Academia, manga by Kohei Horikoshi with the western title of My Hero Academia, has been published on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014. Started just before the end of Naruto, it started to carry the weight of the magazine after the end of the story of the blond ninja, gaining a global success.

And with the fourth season about to end, it's just a matter of when and not if a possible renewal for a fifth season. The news may already be in the air and arrive on the occasion of the last episode of the show scheduled for early April, as it seems to emerge from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

In fact, in number 19 of Shueisha's shonen magazine where My Hero Academia is published, it is revealed to fans that there will be important news for the franchise. Along with a color page, the manga could reveal the arrival of My Hero Academia season 5 complete with date. Obviously the news that is being prepared on Weekly Shonen Jump could also concern a new feature film or other events, but they are not as concrete possibilities as that of the renewal of the anime.

READ:  Raising Dion: Netflix Releases The Premiere Date

All that remains is to wait another seven days before finding out what future will be reserved for My Hero Academia which, in any case, will continue its run in the Japanese schedules with two other episodes, the 24 and the 25. Furthermore, what narrative arcs could be adapted in My Hero Academia season 5?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.