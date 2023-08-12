Immortality Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A third season of the Chinese television show Immortality will soon air. The Meatbun Don’t Eat Meat novel The Husky and The White Cat Shizun, starring Chen Feiyu and Luo Yunxi, served as the basis for the television adaption.

On Tencent Video, the first fifty episodes of the drama are expected to air. Immortality’s global debut took place in the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC in June 2022.

On January 6, 2020, the first season began to broadcast. Immortality’s second season was launched on July 8, 2023.

Fans of Immortality are really thrilled about the third season and are eager to learn more about it.

We appreciate your enthusiasm, so we’ve included all the information about Immortality’s third season below.

Anime lovers are talking about Chinese anime series. You’ll go mad seeing their outstanding animated sceneries and original tale. The fans are constantly given something new and exciting from them.

Immortality, more formally known as Yong Sheng, is one of these series. In this piece, we will also uncover the Immortality Season 3 release date.

Now, the viewers who have previously seen the show and are anxiously awaiting the next season should carefully read this post.

Read it through to the finish since there is information on the characters, the anticipated plot, the forthcoming seasons, and the overall number of episodes.

IMMORTALITY The next episode of the series, Season 2 Episode 3, will continue the gripping dispute among Han Fang and Jinshitai.

After a bloody struggle, Fang Qingxue and Han Fang were able to take the seven evil squash from Molding, and Han Fang also killed Molin to exact revenge on Hongyi.

Their victory party was short-lived since Molin summoned the demon god after passing away.

The demon God Mahamudra proves to be a far greater menace than anticipated, forcing Fang Qingxue to exhaust all of her mana, doing considerable harm to her.

On March 12, 2023, it was revealed that To Your Eternity season 3 will begin filming as soon as the last episode of season 2 completed aired.

The news was made on Twitter through the anime’s official account, and little specifics about the production were given.

Immortality Season 3 Release Date

Immortality’s first season was announced and debuted on January 6, 2020. There were fifty episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. Immortality’s second season was launched on July 8, 2023.

Sadly, the question of whether Immortality will have a third season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

Immortality Season 3 Cast

His quest continues in the second season on the program, which was just published. In his struggle to reign, he continues running across demonic groups.

In addition, this season will reveal the developing closeness among Fan Hang and Fang Qingxue.

As a consequence, this anime series, which is widely regarded, is superbly written and directed. Luo Yunxi and Chen Feiyu will be part part of Immortality Season 3 cast if it is renewed.

Immortality Season 3 Trailer

Is there any trailer available for the third season of Immortality? Unfortunately, No. No trailer is known since the makers have yet to renew the famous series. But as we get information, we will update you about it!

Immortality Season 3 Plot

The show has not been brought back after a third season on Amazon Prime Video. Since there aren’t many facts known about Immortality’s third season, we can only speculate about the narrative.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will resume up in which left off for the previous season in the next season. Initial inspiration for this series, also known as Yong Sheng, came from a Chinese book.

The setting of the program has been shaped by these personalities. It describes the story of a guy who breaks free from slavery and fuses with his master.

This series’ first episode premiered in January 2020, and there haven’t been any gaps since. 12 episodes made up the first season. Consequently, the story was transformed from a Chinese book.

In this story, Fan Hang, who is from a humble family, is the main character. He feels like a slave and is always thinking of ways to get away. Additionally, he would rather beg for money than be a slave.

He wants to travel the whole world by himself, without any company. This inherent urge causes him to alter and change for the better. He gains knowledge of superhuman talents and becomes immortal.

He wants to travel to Fairyland and take the kingdom right now. However, his task could be simpler given the many dangers he faces.

Actually, this series, also referred to as Yong Sheng, was based on a Chinese book. Characters like Fan Hang, Fang Qingxue, Hong Yi, Yuan Jiankong, and more are present.

The show’s backdrop has been created by these characters. It tells the tale of a man who frees oneself from the chains of servitude and merges with his master.

In January 2020, the first episode from this series was published, and since then, there have been no breaks. In the first season, there were 12 episodes. Therefore, the tale was really adapted from a Chinese book.

Fan Hang, who comes from a lowly background, is the subject of this narrative. He is essentially a slave, and he is always considering how he may escape it. In addition, he prefers working as a beggar rather a slave.

His desire comes true since he will thereafter be able to travel the globe alone without depending on anybody. He thus transforms, and he changes toward the better, thanks to this incentive inside himself.

He learns about superhuman abilities and turns himself into an immortal. His current goal is to enter Fairyland and ascend to the throne. But his quest is not that straightforward; he must contend with a number of threats.